We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
17 Mar 2023 - 18 Mar 2023
32nd Medicall Expo
21 Mar 2023 - 24 Mar 2023
42nd ISICEM Brussels – International Symposium on Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine
23 Mar 2023 - 26 Mar 2023
KIMES 2023 – Korea International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show

New Research Could Lower Malfunction Rates for Medical Implants

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Mar 2023
Print article
Image: New research finding could improve immune response control for medical implants (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: New research finding could improve immune response control for medical implants (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Medical implants can save lives or significantly improve quality of life, but they can also trigger an immune response in our bodies. When immune cells respond to these foreign objects, it can lead to the accumulation of excess tissue at the site - this is known as fibrosis or scarring. Traditionally, protein deposition has been linked to the fibrotic response to implants. Now, bioengineers at Rice University (Houston, TX, USA) have discovered that lipids on the surfaces of implants can also play a role in mediating the body's response. Some lipids may act as "peacekeepers" while others may cause conflict.

With this knowledge, scientists could develop biomaterials or coatings for implants that reduce the aggressive response from the host immune system. This would decrease the malfunction rates for numerous biomedical devices including pacemakers, coronary stents, surgical meshes, drug delivery pumps, and biosensors. The researchers believe that optimizing implant performance is particularly important for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions like hydrocephalus, where excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain can only be managed by placing a CSF shunt. Pediatric hydrocephalus patients face especially high rates of implant failure, which can lead to severe consequences such as brain injury, loss of vision, headaches, vomiting, and even death if not addressed promptly.

“In our research, we realized that, while proteins are important, fat molecules also play a significant role in the fibrotic process,” said Christian Schreib is a Rice graduate student and lead author on the study. “We identified two lipid profiles, fatty acids and phospholipids. Fatty acids are more likely to provoke an immune response, while phospholipids are more likely to fly under the radar and not irk the immune system.”

“Now that we understand this, we can use this knowledge to engineer materials for use in implants that are less likely to trigger an immune response. We could, say, engineer a material that pulls in phospholipids to it, so that when you implant the material, the phospholipids naturally deposit onto it and help it evade the immune system. We might also want to look at taking those fat molecules like the phospholipids and chemically functionalize them to the device surface before implantation,” added Schreib.

Related Links:
Rice University 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Orthopedic Traction Set
OM-520
New
Data Management System
iDMS
New
Portable Suction Device
330 Multifunction Aspirator

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator ...
AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with...
Image: MyoVista Wavelet technology utilizes AI for early detection of heart disease (Photo courtesy of Heart Test Laboratories)

Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease

Cardiovascular disease is responsible for 17.9 million deaths every year, or about 32% of all deaths worldwide. Every week, millions of electrocardiographs (ECGs) are performed across the world, making... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Smartphone Diagnostic System Detects Anemia Using Simple Photos
Self-Healing, Electrically Conducive, Soft Material Opens Doors to Next-Gen Wearable...
Ultra-Soft, Highly Stretchable Implantable Sensor Monitors Bladder Activity in R...
Image: Personalized ‘bio-inks’ are used to 3D-print cardiac tissues to repair areas of dead tissue caused by heart attacks (Photo courtesy of UTS)

New Technology Uses Bio-Printed ‘Patches’ to Repair Damaged Heart Tissue

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death globally. One of the associated complications of heart disease is heart failure, in which inadequate blood supply to an affected region causes... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Compact POCT Platform Unlocks Multiplexing Potential of Real-Time PCR
Portable Real-Time PCR System Resolves Problems of Limited Lab Space and Fragmented...
New Diagnostic Test 1,000 Times More Sensitive than Conventional Tests
Image: Visby’s second generation Sexual Health Test for women has received FDA clearance and CLIA waiver (Photo courtesy of Visby Medical)

Rapid PCR Diagnostic Test for STIs Provides Accurate Results in Less than 30 Minutes at POC

Three of the most common and curable sexually transmitted infections (STIs) caused by Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, and Trichomonas vaginalis, if left untreated, can have severe consequences... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion...
Image: The demand for endometrial ablation devices is increasing due to rising prevalence of gynecological disorders (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders

Gynecological disorders, such as menorrhagia, PCOD, abnormal vaginal bleeding, affect millions of women globally every year and are on the rise. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) is the most common disorder... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE