We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
25 Mar 2023 - 29 Mar 2023
UltraCon 2023 – Annual Meeting of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM)
29 Mar 2023 - 01 Apr 2023
SAGES 2023 – Annual Meeting of Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons
30 Mar 2023 - 02 Apr 2023
WCN 2023 – World Congress of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN)

Next-Gen Robotic Exoscope Delivers Leap Forward in Optical Performance to Modernize ORs

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Mar 2023
Print article
Image: Modus X enables better ergonomics, offering a pain-free operative experience (Photo courtesy of Synaptive Medical)
Image: Modus X enables better ergonomics, offering a pain-free operative experience (Photo courtesy of Synaptive Medical)

The next-generation model of a robotic exoscope, which has undergone extensive clinical validation through thousands of surgical procedures, now offers advanced 4K 3D optics and fluorescence modalities to augment surgical visualization in neurosurgery, ENT, plastics, and the spine.

Modus X is the fourth generation of robotic exoscope from Synaptive Medical Inc. (Toronto, Canada) that allows surgeons to undertake minimally invasive approaches and provides improved ergonomics for a pain-free operative experience. Modus X is part of integrated suite of products from Synaptive that connect clinicians in operating rooms across mid-field MRI, surgical planning and navigation, and surgical visualization. Synaptive’s devices automate critical patient data through each step of surgical intervention to enhance clinical decision-making.

The next-generation Modus X from Synaptive features redesigned 4K 3D optics, 27x magnification, automated image focus, and voice guidance, marking a leap forward in optical performance and robotics to modernize operating rooms. The unique platform allows for fluorescence-guided surgery in order to improve oncological tissue differentiation in real time. The Modus X also features a flexible design to enable field upgrades of Modus V, Synaptive’s third-generation exoscope, which has been installed in 80 hospitals globally. Synaptive has announced the FDA registration for its fourth-generation robotic exoscope, Modus X, making it available in the U.S. and Canada.

“We anticipate these enhanced visualization capabilities will enable surgeons to perform even more effective and precise interventions to the benefit of their patients,” said Cameron Piron, President, and Co-founder of Synaptive Medical. “Through years of interdisciplinary collaboration with our clinical partners, we have arrived at this ultimate platform that pushes the boundaries of surgical visualization.”

Related Links:
Synaptive Medical Inc.

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
SBRT Phantom with Removable Spine
E2E SBRT Phantom with Removable Spine Model 036S-CVXX-xx
New
Flexible Video Endocscopy System
EndoFLEX
New
Breast Biopsy Device
CYTOMAT
New
Digital Radiography System
Moviplan iC DR

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease
AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
Image: Machine learning program can accurately predict a patient’s risk of death within a month, a year and five years (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine Hospital Tests

Individuals having high blood pressure or symptoms of heart disease, such as chest pain, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat generally visit a hospital or an emergency department.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Injectable Hydrogel Allows Scientists to Grow Electrodes inside Body
First Ever Wearable Sensor Detects and Monitors Muscle Atrophy
World's First Bedside EEG Device Detects Acute Brain Failure in Hospitalized Pat...
Image: Researchers have developed an electronic skin that is as flexible as crocodile skin (Photo courtesy of POSTECH)

Crocodile-Skin-Inspired Omnidirectionally Stretchable Pressure Sensor Could Find Diverse Healthcare Applications

Creating electronic skin with multiple senses is crucial for numerous fields, such as healthcare, rehabilitation, prosthetic limbs, and robotics. A critical element of this technology is stretchable pressure... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point-of-Care MDx System Enables Simple, Fast and Accurate Diagnosis in Near Patient...
Near-Patient Molecular Test Outperforms Other Rapid Measures for Sepsis Diagnosis...
World's First Breathalyzer to Detect Infectious Diseases
Image: The Profile System is a portable and fully automated immunodiagnostic device (Photo courtesy of Proxim Diagnostics)

Handheld Immunoanalyzer Performs Laboratory Tests near Patient without Sacrificing Sensitivity and Precision

Near Patient Testing (NPT), also known as Point of Care Testing (POCT), is a rapidly growing area within the field of In vitro diagnostics (IVDs). NPT is now recognized for its key role in making services... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion...
Image: The demand for endometrial ablation devices is increasing due to rising prevalence of gynecological disorders (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders

Gynecological disorders, such as menorrhagia, PCOD, abnormal vaginal bleeding, affect millions of women globally every year and are on the rise. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) is the most common disorder... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE