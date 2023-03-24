Next-Gen Robotic Exoscope Delivers Leap Forward in Optical Performance to Modernize ORs

The next-generation model of a robotic exoscope, which has undergone extensive clinical validation through thousands of surgical procedures, now offers advanced 4K 3D optics and fluorescence modalities to augment surgical visualization in neurosurgery, ENT, plastics, and the spine.

Modus X is the fourth generation of robotic exoscope from Synaptive Medical Inc. (Toronto, Canada) that allows surgeons to undertake minimally invasive approaches and provides improved ergonomics for a pain-free operative experience. Modus X is part of integrated suite of products from Synaptive that connect clinicians in operating rooms across mid-field MRI, surgical planning and navigation, and surgical visualization. Synaptive’s devices automate critical patient data through each step of surgical intervention to enhance clinical decision-making.

The next-generation Modus X from Synaptive features redesigned 4K 3D optics, 27x magnification, automated image focus, and voice guidance, marking a leap forward in optical performance and robotics to modernize operating rooms. The unique platform allows for fluorescence-guided surgery in order to improve oncological tissue differentiation in real time. The Modus X also features a flexible design to enable field upgrades of Modus V, Synaptive’s third-generation exoscope, which has been installed in 80 hospitals globally. Synaptive has announced the FDA registration for its fourth-generation robotic exoscope, Modus X, making it available in the U.S. and Canada.

“We anticipate these enhanced visualization capabilities will enable surgeons to perform even more effective and precise interventions to the benefit of their patients,” said Cameron Piron, President, and Co-founder of Synaptive Medical. “Through years of interdisciplinary collaboration with our clinical partners, we have arrived at this ultimate platform that pushes the boundaries of surgical visualization.”

