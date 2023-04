Worlds’ First Self-Retaining Ring Retractor with Light Revolutionizes Visual Access in Surgery

Insufficient lighting often poses a significant challenge during surgical procedures, especially in rural areas where resources are scarce. In such cases, surgeons often resort to using smartphone torches to provide adequate illumination and ensure the safety of life-saving surgeries. Thus, there is a pressing need for more effective solutions to direct surgical light toward inaccessible areas. Now, the world’s first self-retaining ring retractor with surgical light offers surgeons a groundbreaking solution that provides improved visibility and accessibility to the surgical site. As a result, this innovative technology eliminates the need for overhead lighting or personal head torches, offering a superior alternative for surgical procedures.

JUNE Medical’s (Buckinghamshire, UK) Galaxy II LUX Connect - the worlds’ first self-retaining ring retractor with light – builds upon the global success of Galaxy II. In its initial release, the Galaxy II self-retaining retractor aimed to revolutionize gynecological and urological surgery by enhancing visibility and comfort for the operating room staff. However, it quickly caught on across all surgical specialties. Along with lightweight construction, the instrument boasts of a cam lock system that is both self-retaining and conveniently adjustable using one hand and without screws, eliminating the need for OR assistants to hold open surgical sites and freeing up staff for more crucial tasks. The retractor's low-profile hooks ensure secure attachment to the patient, allowing surgeons to manage tension levels and safeguard against unnecessary trauma or skin tearing, ultimately enhancing patient care.

LUX Connect is a game-changing device that works seamlessly with the Galaxy II retractor or functions as a standalone tool, revolutionizing surgical practices in key specialties like orthopedics and gynecology. With direct plug-in facility to existing light sources, the LUX Connect illuminator delivers a reliable and constant light supply throughout the surgical procedure. Designed for wound surgery, the lightweight instrument features a slim and flexible design with no minimum radius and a lightweight structure, allowing for uninterrupted hands-free illumination. The LUX Connect’s light attachment also provides easy adjustment for optimal intensity and angle. Additionally, it delivers exceptional malleability, retaining its shape until the surgeon's work is complete.

With the Galaxy II LUX Connect, surgeons can obtain exceptional deep cavity visualization using bright yet diffused lighting, all without experiencing any heat transfer. The instrument’s bifurcated design enables light coverage at two points for dual-angle illumination, thus eliminating shadows and minimizing glare, which can be tiresome for the eyes during long sessions. The illuminator seamlessly connects to standard light sources and does not require batteries, ensuring uninterrupted high-quality lighting throughout the procedure while eliminating concerns about battery disposal. Moreover, the single-use instrument arrives sterile and ready to use and can be safely disposed of following surgery.

