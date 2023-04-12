Mechanical Nanosurgery Uses Nanotechnology and Precision Magnetics to Destroy Therapy-Resistant Brain Cancers

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Wearable Devices Measure Seizure-Related Biosignals in Epileptic Patients
- Smart Injectable Hydrogel with Oxygen-Scavenging Capability Inhibits Tumor Growth
- Tumor-Initiating Cell Probe makes it Possible to Simultaneously Diagnose and Treat Cancer
- Smart Watches Could Identify Individuals at Higher Risk of Heart Failure and Arrhythmia
- Earbuds to Outperform Smartwatches in Monitoring Blood Pressure
- Bio-Absorbable Medical Implants Offer Better Way to Heal Bone Damage
- Wire-Free Soft Tissue Localization Technology Ensures Precise Marking of Lesions for Surgical Removal
- Wearable Headset with ‘Surgeon’s Eye View’ Brings AR into Operating Room
- Implantable Self-Charging Battery Kills Tumor Cells by Sucking Oxygen
- World’s First Minimally Invasive Brain Pacemaker Reduces Seizures in Epileptic Patients
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders
- Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals
- Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion Annually
- Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced Instruments
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
- Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine Hospital Tests
- New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
- Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease
- AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
- Smartphone-Based Readerless System Measures Blood Glucose for Early Detection of Prediabetes
- First-Ever Rapid-Result Hematology Analyzer Measures Disease and Infection at POC
- POC Test Detects Genetic Blood Disorders with High Accuracy
- Simple Blood Test Could Help Doctors Diagnose Heart Disease in Physician's Office
- Sepsis Host-Response PCR Test Enables Early Targeted Therapies
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
