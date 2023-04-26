Disruptive Technology Enables Endoscopists to Measure Polyps More Accurately

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer in Europe, accounting for 12.7% of all new cancer diagnoses in 2020. Early detection and diagnosis of cancer and pre-cancerous lesions can significantly improve patient outcomes. When determining therapeutic interventions in the colon, such as resect and discard, EMR, and ESD, lesion size is considered a crucial factor. However, estimating lesion size in the endoscopic field of view is not always easy. Now, a real-time virtual scale function has been developed to help endoscopists estimate the size of colon lesions more accurately.

Although 90% of endoscopists agree on the importance of polyp measurement, most rely on visual estimation, open biopsy forceps, or endoscopic rulers rather than innovative solutions. A survey of 300 endoscopists revealed that nearly 70% believe accurate polyp measurement is essential for precise diagnosis. The majority of endoscopists find it challenging to measure polyps accurately, with nearly three-quarters stating that a more precise tool is needed. To address this need, FUJIFILM Europe (Ratingen, Germany) has introduced SCALE EYE, a virtual scale solution designed to assist endoscopists in accurately estimating the size of colon lesions. According to the survey, 88% of endoscopists found that characterizing polyps, which is also possible through Fujifilm's CAD-EYE technology, is essential for accurate diagnosis.

Integrated into FUJIFILM's ELUXEO Ultra platform, SCALE EYE allows endoscopists to measure polyps more accurately, helping physicians determine the appropriate treatment with just a simple switch press. The virtual scale can be activated or deactivated by pressing the switch on the endoscope or the processor itself. The endoscope switch allocation can be configured in the endoscope setup menu. SCALE EYE is designed to support endoscopists performing colonoscopies by providing size estimations of targeted lesions and clinically relevant artifacts, which could significantly impact clinical diagnoses.

“Our new research clearly illustrates that SCALE EYE is yet another technological leap forward in the fight against colorectal cancer,” said Saskia Papa, Senior Product Manager at FUJIFILM Europe GmbH. “These study results echo what we've been hearing, across all our markets, about the potentially transformational role of this visual scale solution in ensuring the detection and accurate characterization of lesions. With SCALE EYE, we have a real chance to further support physicians in improving the quality of colonoscopy, from screening to treatment and ultimately to improve the lives of patients.”

Related Links:

FUJIFILM Europe