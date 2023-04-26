First Light Field-Enabled Spine Surgery Navigation Platform Reduces Need for Intraoperative Radiation

The surgical ecosystem urgently requires innovative technology to deliver insightful, real-time information to surgeons, operating room staff, and hospitals. An advanced surgical navigation platform now combines light field technology, computer vision, data intelligence, and real-time anatomical alignment calculations to ensure surgeons have access to the most comprehensive information during operations.

Proprio’s (Seattle, WA, USA) Paradigm platform is the first to employ light field technology for spine surgery navigation, generating a real-time 3D view of the anatomy and surgical scene. The system utilizes a sophisticated sensor suite to capture high-definition, multimodal intraoperative images, which are then combined with preoperative scans. This technology enables surgeons to access valuable data, including intraoperative imaging and enhanced visualization capabilities, without harmful radiation or interference with their workflow. Proprio refers to this data fusion feature as Volumetric Intelligence.

Paradigm offers surgical teams solutions that address many of the clinical frustrations and challenges currently plaguing surgery. It eliminates the need for high-radiation intraoperative scans during the procedure, resulting in a 10x reduction in radiation exposure. The platform also removes the need for intraoperative scans, reducing the workflow by up to 30 minutes per procedure. Traditional intraoperative scans require a registration process that can take 15 to 30 minutes, while Paradigm's registration can be completed in mere seconds. Moreover, Paradigm can collect an enormous amount of data, capturing approximately 250GB per hour. This invaluable data informs Proprio's product development and advances models for future applications. The Paradigm platform has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"We are very enthusiastic about the potential for Paradigm to enable clinicians to revolutionize spine surgery," said Gabriel Jones, CEO and Co-Founder of Proprio. "We're reimagining how surgery is done, rather than reconfiguring legacy tools. This uniquely positions our system to effectively capture the valuable data needed to feed advanced computer vision and deep learning models to recognize, track and analyze complex anatomical structures. The potential of this technology in the hands of skilled clinicians has us all very optimistic about the future of surgical practice."

