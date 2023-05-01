We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Antimicrobial ‘Superfoam’ Could Reduce Infections from Implanted Medical Devices

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 May 2023
Researchers have created antimicrobial \'superfoam\' that is water-repellent (Photo courtesy of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces)
Researchers have created antimicrobial \'superfoam\' that is water-repellent (Photo courtesy of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces)

Each year, over 500,000 patients suffer from health care-related infections caused by medical implants. Existing medical devices are susceptible to contamination, as proteins, which are the first to adhere to a surface, act like glue, enabling blood or bacteria to attach. Preventing protein adsorption is therefore crucial. Now, a new, versatile foam material could significantly decrease infections related to implanted medical devices. This porous, three-dimensional foam is water-repellent, which means it resists blood, microbes, and proteins. Its versatility, functionality, and relatively low production costs could make it an invaluable asset for future clinicians.

Scientists at University of Georgia (Athens, GA, USA) have developed a coarse foam material with two added components: hydrophobic (water-repellent) electrically conductive graphene nanoplatelets and hydrophobic bactericidal copper microparticles. These additions not only repel water but also create a coarse surface that enhances oil adsorption capacity. Moreover, the copper, a known bacterial toxin, imparts antimicrobial properties to the surface. The material's effectiveness was confirmed through testing, which revealed a 99.9% bacterial reduction using E. coli as the test bacterium when compared to a simple polymer. The researchers will now aim to apply this surface to medical devices and demonstrate its efficacy before progressing to non-human animal trials and eventually human testing.

 

FIME - Informa

