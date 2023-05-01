We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Rigel Medical - Seaward

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
04 May 2023 - 07 May 2023
WCO-IOF-ESCEO 2023 - World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases
07 May 2023 - 08 May 2023
ECTES 2023 – 22nd Congress of the European Society for Trauma & Emergency Surgery (ESTES)
08 May 2023 - 12 May 2023
SIOP Europe 2023– 4th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Oncology

Combining Aiming Device with Laser Guidance Significantly Improves Target Accuracy during CT Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 May 2023
Print article
Setup showing the laser guidance system in combination with the aiming device (Photo courtesy of Academic Radiology)
Setup showing the laser guidance system in combination with the aiming device (Photo courtesy of Academic Radiology)

Laser guidance has been shown to enhance needle placement during percutaneous interventions, but it has certain limitations. Despite laser guidance, needles must still be inserted manually and constantly illuminated to prevent clinicians from losing their mark. If a needle isn't adequately supported, its path may deviate during verification scans, necessitating additional sequences and increasing radiation exposure. A new study suggests that an aiming device could offer a solution to this issue.

Researchers at Medical University Innsbruck (Innsbruck, Austria) discovered that using an aiming device in conjunction with laser guidance during interventional CT procedures can boost targeting accuracy. They tested the effectiveness of an Atlas aiming device and compared its accuracy by performing 600 CT-guided punctures with and without targeting support on a plexiglass phantom. Planning CT data sets with 1.25, 2.5, and 5 mm slice thicknesses were obtained to evaluate needle accuracy and the impact of device usage on procedural times. Euclidean (ED) and normal distances (ND) were calculated at the target point.

When using the aiming device, the mean ND at the target for the 1.25, 2.5, and 5 mm slice thicknesses were 1.76 mm, 2.09 mm, and 1.93 mm, respectively. In comparison, freehand insertion results were 2.55 mm, 2.7 mm, and 2.31 mm. The accuracy of both ED and ND was significantly improved with the device at a slice thickness of 1.25 mm and 2.5 mm. However, the device led to a slight increase in procedure times, from 24.8 minutes without it to 29.8 minutes with it. Aiming devices, which stabilize needles, could be particularly helpful in reaching superficial or bone lesions and may also be useful for targeting deep lesions, according to the researchers. The team highlighted that their findings "indicate a clear, statistically significant superiority" in accuracy when using an aiming device and added that it should be technically feasible for adoption along with laser guidance systems already in clinical use.

“Additional support could be provided by a rigid aiming device to maintain the needle's steady position within the laser beam. In addition, a needle holder already aligned at the target allows needle insertion at a higher velocity, which may enhance position accuracy and reduce tissue damage,” concluded the researchers.

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Ultrasound Transducer/Probe Cleaner
Transeptic Cleaning Solution
New
Video Ambulatory EEG System
Trex HD Monitoring
New
Surgical Light
HyLED 7 Series
New
Phototherapy Equipment
BILICRYSTAL MONO.3

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine...
The Unfold AI prostate cancer management platform enables more personalized and precise treatments (Photo courtesy of Avenda Health)

AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime. Current treatments often involve treating the entire prostate due to the limitations of MRI technology in identifying the full extent... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Minimally Invasive Technique Demonstrates Positive Surgical Outcome in Treatment...
World-First Ingestible Gas-Sensing Capsule Could Revolutionize Diagnosis and Tre...
Innovative Three-Step Ablation Strategy for Atrial Fibrillation Improves Patient...
Image: The fabric becomes conductive when coated with a special `breathable` metallic layer (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

Breathable, Antimicrobial Smart Fabrics Made of Liquid Metal Could Monitor ECG Heart Signals

A team of international scientists has developed a self-repairing metallic coating treatment for clothing and wearable textiles that can repel bacteria and even monitor a person's electrocardiogram (ECG)... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
First Light Field-Enabled Spine Surgery Navigation Platform Reduces Need for Int...
Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Approach Limits Damage in Patients Following Brain...
Disruptive Technology Enables Endoscopists to Measure Polyps More Accurately
Image: CORI Digital Tensioner lets surgeons measure the ligament tension in a knee prior to cutting bone (Photo courtesy of Smith+Nephew)

First of Its Kind Handheld Digital Tensioning Device for Robotically-Enabled Total Knee Arthroplasty Reduces Variability

Traditional total knee arthroplasty has proven to be an effective treatment for advanced arthritis, as it alleviates pain and boasts long-term durability. Nevertheless, over half of the patients experience... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
Image: Serenus.AI`s solution is currently available for most common elective surgeries and Oncology treatments (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay

The medical authorizations market is plagued by inefficiencies, leading to delays in care, resource waste, overuse of services, and inconvenience for all parties involved. All that could change with the... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-...
Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
Portable, Pocket-Sized A1c Testing Device Delivers Results in 5 Minutes From Single...
Image: PA-100 AST System (Photo courtesy of Sysmex Europe)

Automated Urine Analyzer Offers Fast, Sensitive and Precise AST in Near-Patient Settings

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are highly prevalent infectious diseases, impacting an estimated 150 million people worldwide. Typically, these infections are treated with antimicrobial drugs.... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
The global POC molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing

Molecular diagnostics have long been used by medical professionals in laboratories and healthcare settings. However, the high cost, time-consuming nature, and delayed results of these diagnostics have... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE