We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
07 May 2023 - 08 May 2023
ECTES 2023 – 22nd Congress of the European Society for Trauma & Emergency Surgery (ESTES)
08 May 2023 - 12 May 2023
SIOP Europe 2023– 4th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Oncology
10 May 2023 - 13 May 2023
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Hanoi 2023

Miniature Robotic Gamma Probe Enables Unprecendented Dexterity and Anatomic Reach in Minimally Invasive Surgeries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 May 2023
Print article
Image: The miniaturized gamma probe enables unprecedented dexterity and anatomic reach (Photo courtesy of Lightpoint)
Image: The miniaturized gamma probe enables unprecedented dexterity and anatomic reach (Photo courtesy of Lightpoint)

Robotic technology has revolutionized surgical procedures over recent decades, with robot-assisted, minimally invasive cancer surgeries becoming the norm. Yet, despite these advancements, surgical procedures can leave traces of cancer behind, or alternatively, remove healthy tissue unnecessarily. This necessitates additional treatments like drug therapy, radiotherapy, and further surgeries. Now, a new miniature surgical probe can help surgeons quickly and accurately detect cancer in real-time in more difficult-to-access areas, enhancing surgical precision, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs.

Lightpoint Medical’s (Buckinghamshire, UK) SENSEI is a compact gamma probe designed to dramatically expand the scope of radio-guided cancer surgery. Barely larger than an AA battery and specifically crafted for robotic and minimally invasive surgery, SENSEI facilitates radio-guided procedures in previously hard-to-reach surgical cavities like the pelvis, abdomen, and lungs. This makes the device versatile, applicable to a wide range of surgical procedures for major cancer types, including prostate, cervical, colorectal, lung, and bladder cancer.

SENSEI was designed in close cooperation with leading surgeons and nuclear medicine physicians. It's user-friendly in the operating room, providing clear audible and graphic displays. The single-use, disposable probe is just over 40mm long, making it suitable for both manual intracavity and robotic laparoscopic procedures. Connected to a 3-metre lightweight cable, the probe can be easily removed through a standard 12mm entry port. Paired with an articulating grasper, this mini probe allows unmatched intracavity maneuverability and dexterity. With multiple grip orientations, the probe can offer six degrees of freedom within the surgical field, reaching all areas of interest.

When used in conjunction with molecularly-targeted imaging agents, SENSEI can directly detect cancer during surgery. This aids surgeons in effectively removing cancerous tissue and sparing healthy, functional tissue. Additionally, the SENSEI system can be integrated with robotic surgical platforms, allowing visualization of the probe and radiation signal directly from the surgical console. With its wide-ranging applications in radio-guided surgery for various procedures and major cancer types, SENSEI is already being utilized globally in prostate, cervical, and colorectal cancer surgeries.

Related Links:
Lightpoint Medical 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
X-Ray Wall Stand
PROVERT
New
Video Ambulatory EEG System
Trex HD Monitoring
New
Silver Supplier
Powered Shoulder Chair
NUVO Shoulder Chair

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine...
The Unfold AI prostate cancer management platform enables more personalized and precise treatments (Photo courtesy of Avenda Health)

AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime. Current treatments often involve treating the entire prostate due to the limitations of MRI technology in identifying the full extent... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI-Based System to Recommend Clinical Treatments for Sepsis Patients in ICU
Breathable, Antimicrobial Smart Fabrics Made of Liquid Metal Could Monitor ECG Heart...
Minimally Invasive Technique Demonstrates Positive Surgical Outcome in Treatment...
Image: The Micra AV and Micra VR transcatheter pacing systems (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)

Next-Gen Miniaturized, Leadless Pacemakers Offer Longer Battery Life and Easier Programming

Heart block, also known as atrioventricular (AV) block, is a condition where the electrical signals between the heart's chambers (the atria and the ventricles) are disrupted. Historically, patients with... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
Image: Serenus.AI`s solution is currently available for most common elective surgeries and Oncology treatments (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay

The medical authorizations market is plagued by inefficiencies, leading to delays in care, resource waste, overuse of services, and inconvenience for all parties involved. All that could change with the... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Automated Urine Analyzer Offers Fast, Sensitive and Precise AST in Near-Patient ...
Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-...
Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
Image: The single automated device can run hematology, clinical chemistry, and immunoassays subsystems in parallel (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Single Automated Analyzer to Bring Full Suite of Diagnostics to Wherever Patients Are

Timely and accurate diagnostics can enhance patient care by making it more informed, personalized, and proactive. Now, a novel platform that delivers swift results using minimal blood volumes incorporates... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
The global POC molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing

Molecular diagnostics have long been used by medical professionals in laboratories and healthcare settings. However, the high cost, time-consuming nature, and delayed results of these diagnostics have... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE