We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
12 May 2023 - 16 May 2023
ESTRO 2023 – Annual Congress of the European Society of Radiology & Oncology
12 May 2023 - 14 May 2023
ECCC Dubai 2023 – 18th Emirates Critical Care Conference
13 May 2023 - 16 May 2023
ECE 2023 – 25th European Congress of Endocrinology

Robotic Surgery System Enables Groundbreaking Maneuvers in Endoscopic/Endoluminal Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 10 May 2023
Print article
Image: The robotic system resets scale and reimagines the future of robotic endoscopic surgery (Photo courtesy of Virtuoso Surgical)
Image: The robotic system resets scale and reimagines the future of robotic endoscopic surgery (Photo courtesy of Virtuoso Surgical)

Rigid endoscopes are widely used in various surgical fields, such as neurologic, thoracic, orthopedic, urologic, and gynecologic procedures. Now, a groundbreaking robotic surgery system improves the conventional rigid endoscope by incorporating dexterous, robotic tools without disrupting the operating room workflow.

Virtuoso Surgical, Inc. (Nashville, TN, USA) has introduced its cutting-edge robotic surgery system, based on its patented technology that redefines endoscopic surgery in terms of scale, function, and cost. The system allows surgeons to employ two hands to execute skillful maneuvers deep within the body using the endoscope's tip. The Virtuoso System minimizes the need for awkward and potentially hazardous endoscope movements while allowing the surgeon to handle tissue as if their hands were inside the body.

The Virtuoso Surgical system consists of two robotically controlled, needle-sized manipulators operating from a rigid endoscope's tip, which is less than half the diameter of a U.S. dime. The scope itself is significantly smaller than existing robotic endoscope equipment, and the manipulators have a 1mm diameter. The endoscope, which includes a camera, comes with a variety of manipulators tailored to the procedure, such as a grasper, spatula, snare, laser aiming manipulator, and electrosurgical tools. Each needle-sized manipulator is made from curved nitinol tubes that bend controllably as they twist and telescopically extend.

Virtuoso has developed manipulators that are considerably smaller than other robotic surgical instruments. This enables the surgeon to insert tools into areas of the body that were previously inaccessible, opening the door for new treatments through a single port less than one centimeter in diameter. The system can replace straight tools in almost any rigid endoscopic procedure, offering the surgeon unparalleled dexterity in grasping, manipulating, and cutting tissue within rigid endoscopy today.

The Virtuoso Surgical system has proven its feasibility in animal, cadaver, and tissue model studies for surgeries involving bladder cancer, uterine fibroids (and other intrauterine procedures), benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), central airway obstruction removal, and endoscopic neurosurgery. The technology can deliver dexterity in any procedure involving rigid endoscopes, including urology, gynecology, neurosurgery, interventional pulmonology, orthopedics, thoracic surgery, ear, nose, and throat (ENT), and other sub-specialties.

“Virtuoso gives surgeons their hands back, equipping them to lift tissue, apply tension and maintain traction – in tight spaces within the body,” said S. Duke Herrell, III, MD, FACS, CEO, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Virtuoso Surgical. “These are groundbreaking maneuvers in endoscopic/endoluminal surgery that are not possible with today’s instruments.”

“Virtuoso Surgical was born to reimagine the possibilities of endoscopic surgery, and we are pleased to move closer to making this system widely available to U.S. physicians,” said Virtuoso Surgical Co-Founder and President Robert J. Webster, III, PhD. “Easier to use, more nimble and more effective than existing instruments, it stands to drastically broaden the possibilities of rigid endoscopic surgery.”

Related Links:
Virtuoso Surgical, Inc. 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Stainless Steel Surgical Blades
Sterile Surgical Blades
New
Multidirectional Intensive Phototherapy Device
Bilisphere 360 Led
New
Automatic Urinary Flow Meter
AUFI V2.0

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine...
The Unfold AI prostate cancer management platform enables more personalized and precise treatments (Photo courtesy of Avenda Health)

AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime. Current treatments often involve treating the entire prostate due to the limitations of MRI technology in identifying the full extent... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Disruptive Endovascular Solution Offers Minimally Invasive Alternative for Femor...
Advanced Balloon Catheter System Enables Contamination-Free Stool Drainage for ICU...
Injectable Hydrogel Electrodes Could Prevent Ventricular Arrhythmias
Image: The EVAPro next gen digital colposcope is redefining cervical examination (Photo courtesy of MobileODT)

Next Gen Digital Colposcope with AI Capabilities Redefines Cervical Cancer Screening

Cervical cancer ranks as the 4th most common cancer among women globally. With over 300,000 women succumbing to cervical cancer annually, prompt follow-up and receiving immediate results at the point of... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System ...
Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
Image: iQueue for Operating Rooms maximizes OR access by optimizing block and open time (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity

For healthcare organizations, optimizing operating room (OR) utilization during prime time hours is a complex challenge. Surgeons and clinics face difficulties in finding available slots for booking cases,... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Automated Urine Analyzer Offers Fast, Sensitive and Precise AST in Near-Patient ...
Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-...
Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
Image: The single automated device can run hematology, clinical chemistry, and immunoassays subsystems in parallel (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Single Automated Analyzer to Bring Full Suite of Diagnostics to Wherever Patients Are

Timely and accurate diagnostics can enhance patient care by making it more informed, personalized, and proactive. Now, a novel platform that delivers swift results using minimal blood volumes incorporates... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
The global POC molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing

Molecular diagnostics have long been used by medical professionals in laboratories and healthcare settings. However, the high cost, time-consuming nature, and delayed results of these diagnostics have... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE