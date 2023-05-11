We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
12 May 2023 - 16 May 2023
ESTRO 2023 – Annual Congress of the European Society of Radiology & Oncology
12 May 2023 - 14 May 2023
ECCC Dubai 2023 – 18th Emirates Critical Care Conference
13 May 2023 - 16 May 2023
ECE 2023 – 25th European Congress of Endocrinology

New Minimally Invasive Prostate Biopsy Procedure Improves Cancer Detection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 May 2023
Print article
Image: A new transperineal prostate biopsy procedure with fusion guided technology can detect prostate cancer (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: A new transperineal prostate biopsy procedure with fusion guided technology can detect prostate cancer (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Prostate biopsy is a commonly performed invasive diagnostic procedure. With the annual global incidence of new prostate cancers standing at 1.4 million, over 3 million prostate biopsies are performed each year. Traditionally, an elevated prostate-specific antigen blood test and/or a flagged digital rectal exam led to a transrectal biopsy in order to check for prostate cancer. But now, a novel transperineal prostate biopsy procedure, utilizing fusion-guided technology, is enhancing imaging precision and potentially boosting cancer detection in clinical settings.

The transperineal biopsy procedure, coupled with 3D MRI fusion-guided technology, allows physicians to obtain a more representative collection of tissue samples with a reduced post-procedure infection rate, all while bypassing the rectum. Unlike the traditional transrectal biopsy where the biopsy needle is passed through the rectal lining to access the prostate, the transperineal biopsy procedure avoids the rectum, with the biopsy needle passing through the perineum, the area of skin located between the base of the scrotum and the rectum. This is significant because the transrectal approach heightens the risk of transferring fecal matter and bacteria into the prostate.

For patients undergoing transrectal biopsies, antibiotics are prescribed to mitigate the roughly 1 to 2% risk of infection. However, for transperineal biopsies, antibiotics are usually unnecessary or administered in lower doses due to the infection rate being nearly zero. Furthermore, the 3D MRI fusion guided technology enhances the precision in identifying potential cancer within the prostate. Doctors can integrate the MRI findings with ultrasound imaging to generate a three-dimensional view of the prostate. This increased accuracy in imaging enables physicians to ensure they are targeting any suspicious areas, including those that are hard to access through transrectal methods.

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Gold Supplier
Conductive Gel
Tensive
New
DICOM Cloud Solution
ORCA Archive
New
Image Sharing Platform
CareRad

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine...
The Unfold AI prostate cancer management platform enables more personalized and precise treatments (Photo courtesy of Avenda Health)

AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime. Current treatments often involve treating the entire prostate due to the limitations of MRI technology in identifying the full extent... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Next Gen Digital Colposcope with AI Capabilities Redefines Cervical Cancer Screening...
Disruptive Endovascular Solution Offers Minimally Invasive Alternative for Femor...
Advanced Balloon Catheter System Enables Contamination-Free Stool Drainage for ICU...
Image: The lifesaving solution dramatically reduces severe bleeding after childbirth (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Breakthrough Solution Could Dramatically Reduce Deaths from Childbirth-Related Bleeding

Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), characterized by the loss of over 500 mL of blood within the first 24 hours post-delivery, is the primary cause of maternal fatalities globally. Each year, it impacts roughly... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System ...
Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
Image: iQueue for Operating Rooms maximizes OR access by optimizing block and open time (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity

For healthcare organizations, optimizing operating room (OR) utilization during prime time hours is a complex challenge. Surgeons and clinics face difficulties in finding available slots for booking cases,... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Automated Urine Analyzer Offers Fast, Sensitive and Precise AST in Near-Patient ...
Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-...
Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
Image: The single automated device can run hematology, clinical chemistry, and immunoassays subsystems in parallel (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Single Automated Analyzer to Bring Full Suite of Diagnostics to Wherever Patients Are

Timely and accurate diagnostics can enhance patient care by making it more informed, personalized, and proactive. Now, a novel platform that delivers swift results using minimal blood volumes incorporates... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
The global POC molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing

Molecular diagnostics have long been used by medical professionals in laboratories and healthcare settings. However, the high cost, time-consuming nature, and delayed results of these diagnostics have... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE