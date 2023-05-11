Innovative Cranial Access Drill Improves Neurosurgical Safety in ICU

A prerequisite for cranial access to treat traumatic brain injury, hydrocephalus, ruptured aneurysm, stroke, subdural hematoma, epilepsy, Parkinson's, and brain cancer and tumors, is the burr hole procedure. Often, the procedure is undertaken in emergency situations outside of the operating room. However, the current method for bedside procedures depends on devices that lack precision and essential safety and efficiency characteristics. Now, an innovative medical technology is set to enhance the safety and efficiency of burr hole procedures in all settings, including those outside the operating room.

Hubly Surgical’s (Lisle, IL, USA) Hubly Drill is designed to minimize the difficulties associated with bedside cranial access. It is the first and only cordless, single-use cranial drill equipped with advanced safety and efficiency features for use in any setting. It incorporates cutting-edge safety and efficiency features such as the SMART Auto-Stop, which utilizes a proprietary drill bit engineered to minimize over-plunge, a frequent issue with the current standard of care. Also, it includes a unique LED Force Indicator that alters color based on applied force, thereby enhancing user control.

Moreover, its single-use, cordless power design simplifies burr hole drilling into a procedure that can be executed with one hand, enhancing stability, user-friendliness, and speed. These advanced safety and efficiency characteristics reduce the costly reliance on operating rooms. Hubly Surgical has obtained 510k clearance from the US FDA for the marketing of the Hubly Drill.

