We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
12 May 2023 - 16 May 2023
ESTRO 2023 – Annual Congress of the European Society of Radiology & Oncology
12 May 2023 - 14 May 2023
ECCC Dubai 2023 – 18th Emirates Critical Care Conference
13 May 2023 - 16 May 2023
ECE 2023 – 25th European Congress of Endocrinology

Innovative Cranial Access Drill Improves Neurosurgical Safety in ICU

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 May 2023
Print article
Image: The Hubly Drill has been cleared for sale by the FDA (Photo courtesy of Hubly Surgical)
Image: The Hubly Drill has been cleared for sale by the FDA (Photo courtesy of Hubly Surgical)

A prerequisite for cranial access to treat traumatic brain injury, hydrocephalus, ruptured aneurysm, stroke, subdural hematoma, epilepsy, Parkinson's, and brain cancer and tumors, is the burr hole procedure. Often, the procedure is undertaken in emergency situations outside of the operating room. However, the current method for bedside procedures depends on devices that lack precision and essential safety and efficiency characteristics. Now, an innovative medical technology is set to enhance the safety and efficiency of burr hole procedures in all settings, including those outside the operating room.

Hubly Surgical’s (Lisle, IL, USA) Hubly Drill is designed to minimize the difficulties associated with bedside cranial access. It is the first and only cordless, single-use cranial drill equipped with advanced safety and efficiency features for use in any setting. It incorporates cutting-edge safety and efficiency features such as the SMART Auto-Stop, which utilizes a proprietary drill bit engineered to minimize over-plunge, a frequent issue with the current standard of care. Also, it includes a unique LED Force Indicator that alters color based on applied force, thereby enhancing user control.

Moreover, its single-use, cordless power design simplifies burr hole drilling into a procedure that can be executed with one hand, enhancing stability, user-friendliness, and speed. These advanced safety and efficiency characteristics reduce the costly reliance on operating rooms. Hubly Surgical has obtained 510k clearance from the US FDA for the marketing of the Hubly Drill.

Related Links:
Hubly Surgical 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Multipurpose Radiography System
NeuVision 460
New
Multidirectional Intensive Phototherapy Device
Bilisphere 360 Led
New
DICOM Cloud Solution
ORCA Archive

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine...
The Unfold AI prostate cancer management platform enables more personalized and precise treatments (Photo courtesy of Avenda Health)

AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location

One in eight men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime. Current treatments often involve treating the entire prostate due to the limitations of MRI technology in identifying the full extent... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Next Gen Digital Colposcope with AI Capabilities Redefines Cervical Cancer Screening...
Disruptive Endovascular Solution Offers Minimally Invasive Alternative for Femor...
Advanced Balloon Catheter System Enables Contamination-Free Stool Drainage for ICU...
Image: The lifesaving solution dramatically reduces severe bleeding after childbirth (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Breakthrough Solution Could Dramatically Reduce Deaths from Childbirth-Related Bleeding

Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), characterized by the loss of over 500 mL of blood within the first 24 hours post-delivery, is the primary cause of maternal fatalities globally. Each year, it impacts roughly... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System ...
Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
Image: iQueue for Operating Rooms maximizes OR access by optimizing block and open time (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity

For healthcare organizations, optimizing operating room (OR) utilization during prime time hours is a complex challenge. Surgeons and clinics face difficulties in finding available slots for booking cases,... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Automated Urine Analyzer Offers Fast, Sensitive and Precise AST in Near-Patient ...
Portable UTI Testing Platform Brings Lab-Quality Molecular Diagnostics to Point-...
Game Changing Immunoassay Platform Redefines POC Diagnostics on Every Level
Image: The single automated device can run hematology, clinical chemistry, and immunoassays subsystems in parallel (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Single Automated Analyzer to Bring Full Suite of Diagnostics to Wherever Patients Are

Timely and accurate diagnostics can enhance patient care by making it more informed, personalized, and proactive. Now, a novel platform that delivers swift results using minimal blood volumes incorporates... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
The global POC molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2023-2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing

Molecular diagnostics have long been used by medical professionals in laboratories and healthcare settings. However, the high cost, time-consuming nature, and delayed results of these diagnostics have... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE