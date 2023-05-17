Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Ingestible Intestinal Capsule Non-Invasively Analyzes Bacteria and Viruses in Digestive System
- Breakthrough Solution Could Dramatically Reduce Deaths from Childbirth-Related Bleeding
- Next Gen Digital Colposcope with AI Capabilities Redefines Cervical Cancer Screening
- Disruptive Endovascular Solution Offers Minimally Invasive Alternative for Femoropopliteal Bypass Procedure
- Advanced Balloon Catheter System Enables Contamination-Free Stool Drainage for ICU Patients
- AI-Powered Planning Software and Data Visualization Platform Help Personalize Robotically-Enabled Surgery
- World’s Smallest Insertable Cardiac Monitor Shows 10-Fold Increase in AF Detection
- New 3D Printing and Hydrogel Technology to Improve Biomedical Implants
- Innovative Steerable Technology Enables Greater Precision While Targeting Difficult-to-Reach Lung Nodules
- Robotic Platform Assists Surgeons in Performing Fast, Accurate and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
- Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER
- Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing Use
- Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient Testing
- Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders
- Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals
- Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease
- AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location
- Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
- AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
- Machine Learning Programs Predict Mortality Risk by Analyzing Results from Routine Hospital Tests
- New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis
- Novel PCR Testing Device Represents Technological Leap in POC Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- Rapid POC Salivary Diagnostic Technology Shows Potential for Detecting Various Disease Biomarkers
- DNA Test Detects Esophageal Precancer and Cancer at POC without Endoscopy
- Portable POCT Immunofluorescence Analyzer Makes Testing Smarter, Faster and More Efficient
- Single Automated Analyzer to Bring Full Suite of Diagnostics to Wherever Patients Are
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
