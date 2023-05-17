We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

AI-Powered Planning Software and Data Visualization Platform Help Personalize Robotically-Enabled Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 May 2023
Image: CORI surgical system with personalized planning powered by AI and guided by RI.INSIGHTS data visualization platform (Photo courtesy of Smith+Nephew)
Surgical planning refers to the preoperative process of envisioning a surgical procedure to map out the surgical steps in advance. A thorough understanding of surgical principles and the specific surgical anatomy of the regions to be operated upon is crucial for surgeons. Now, a new set of solutions transforms data into contextual intelligence, allowing surgeons to understand how preoperative surgical plans and intraoperative decisions correlate with postoperative outcomes.

Smith+Nephew (Hull, UK) has introduced two products that complete the feedback cycle for its robotics and digital surgery portfolio – AI and RI-Powered Personalized Planning and the RI.INSIGHTS Data Visualization Platform. The CORI Surgical System by Smith+Nephew enhances its knee replacement capabilities with Personalized Planning powered by AI, guided by RI.INSIGHTS data. The new feature allows surgeons to determine the initial placement of the implant during the total knee arthroplasty procedure based on AI-guided reference values and surgeon's planning preferences for specific implants and patient-specific deformities. This AI-enabled improvement allows surgeons to tailor planning to both their preferences and the patient's anatomy at the time of surgery.

Additionally, the RI.INSIGHTS Data Visualization Platform enables surgeons to reference individual case performance and compare it with an anonymized global database. The platform is designed to provide surgeons with a simple and efficient way to connect patient reported outcome measures (PROMs) to preoperative planning and intraoperative decisions in robot-assisted knee replacements. Surgeon-specific dashboards offer the capability to analyze procedure data, such as case durations, resections and alignment, and ligament tensioning data from the CORI Digital Tensioner. RI.INSIGHTS provides an elegant solution to visualize data, integrate PROMs, address recognized challenges with information access and use, and convert surgical insights into practical information. Smith+Nephew's robotics and digital surgery portfolio creates a feedback loop between intraoperative decision-making and postoperative assessments, as part of an ongoing AI initiative and continued investment in software and data solutions.

Smith+Nephew 

