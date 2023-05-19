We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
21 May 2023 - 24 May 2023
91st EAS Congress 2023 – European Atherosclerosis Society
23 May 2023 - 26 May 2023
Hospitalar 2023
23 May 2023 - 25 May 2023
MedtecLIVE 2023

‘Windshield Wiper for Laparoscope’ Allows Surgeons to Clean Lens In-Vivo

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 May 2023
Print article
Image: The technology cleans in-vivo laparoscope lenses used during surgery without removing the camera from the patient\'s body (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: The technology cleans in-vivo laparoscope lenses used during surgery without removing the camera from the patient\'s body (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

During laparoscopic surgeries, surgeons frequently face the challenge of continuously cleaning the laparoscopic camera due to visual obstructions mainly from blood, tissue, fat, and condensation. Throughout a laparoscopic operation, surgeons are required to repeatedly divert their attention, extract the camera from the patient's body, clean the camera, and then reposition the scope within the patient to continue the surgery. This results in prolonged surgeries, increased patient risk, higher costs, and surgical frustration. Now, a breakthrough technology offers surgeons and OR staff an enhanced, streamlined, and simplified in-vivo cleaning solution for their laparoscopes.

ClearCam Inc.’s (Austin, TX, USA) revolutionary ClearScope, a disposable in-vivo laparoscopic lens cleaner, eliminates the need for medical practitioners to continuously extract and clean a scope during surgery. ClearScope allows surgeons to maintain their visual field and pace throughout the surgery, thereby reducing a patient's duration in the OR, increasing surgical safety and enhancing surgical performance. This device has been utilized in nearly 2000 procedures across the U.S., and it is gaining popularity in thoracic, general, and gynecologic surgeries.

"ClearScope offers surgeons and OR staff an improved, streamlined, and simplified solution to clean their laparoscopes in-vivo. It is a win-win and we look forward to launching the improved product in June," said ClearCam CEO and Co-Founder John Uecker, MD, FACS.

Related Links:
ClearCam Inc. 

Visit expo >
New
Gold Supplier
Conductive Gel
Tensive
New
Washer Disinfector
TIVA 15-V
New
Portable Coagulation Monitor
VCM
New
Image Sharing Platform
CareRad

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Image: The AI tool can also tackle dangerous inequalities in heart attack diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients

The accepted standard for diagnosing myocardial infarction, or heart attack, involves assessing the blood for troponin levels. However, this approach applies the same benchmark for all patients, failing... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Unique Wearable Sensor Collects Multiple Sweat Samples for Direct Biomarker Analysis...
Wearable ECG Monitor Enables Highly Accurate, Sensitive and Specific Detection of...
Ingestible Intestinal Capsule Non-Invasively Analyzes Bacteria and Viruses in Di...
Image: The Bodyport Cardiac Scale can monitor heart function and fluid status in a single step (Photo courtesy of Bodyport)

Novel Biomarker Platform Built Into Simple Scale Monitors Heart Function and Fluid Status

Over 6 million adults in the U.S. are affected by heart failure, leading to 12 million clinic appointments, 1.2 million hospital admissions and expenditure of approximately USD 30.7 billion each year.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System ...
Image: Integration of generative AI into healthcare can increase productivity and enhance patient care (Photo courtesy of Microsoft)

Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare

Top industry experts have underscored the immediate requirement for healthcare systems and hospitals to respond to severe cost and margin pressures. Close to half of U.S. hospitals ended 2022 in the red... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Antigen Testing System Delivers PCR Equivalent Performance at Half...
Ultrafast, Low-Cost Point-of-Care PCR Testing System Provides Central Lab Precision...
Novel PCR Testing Device Represents Technological Leap in POC Infectious Disease...
Image: The Immune Reveal point-of-care system goes beyond routine lab tests (Photo courtesy of Immune IQ)

First-Ever POC Analyzer Reads Patient's Immune System to Detect Diseases Before Symptoms Present

Each year, sepsis affects over 50 million individuals worldwide and accounts for nearly 20% of all fatalities. Additionally, sepsis poses a substantial economic strain, with projected costs exceeding USD... Read more

Business

view channel
Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient...
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological ...
Image: The global surgical table market is expected to reach USD 2.45 billion by 2031 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global Surgical Table Market Driven by Growing Demand from Hospitals

Surgical tables serve as a crucial asset in the operating room, particularly for complex surgeries. Their primary function is to maintain patients in an optimal position for the surgical procedure at hand,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE