‘Windshield Wiper for Laparoscope’ Allows Surgeons to Clean Lens In-Vivo

Image: The technology cleans in-vivo laparoscope lenses used during surgery without removing the camera from the patient\'s body (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

During laparoscopic surgeries, surgeons frequently face the challenge of continuously cleaning the laparoscopic camera due to visual obstructions mainly from blood, tissue, fat, and condensation. Throughout a laparoscopic operation, surgeons are required to repeatedly divert their attention, extract the camera from the patient's body, clean the camera, and then reposition the scope within the patient to continue the surgery. This results in prolonged surgeries, increased patient risk, higher costs, and surgical frustration. Now, a breakthrough technology offers surgeons and OR staff an enhanced, streamlined, and simplified in-vivo cleaning solution for their laparoscopes.

ClearCam Inc.’s (Austin, TX, USA) revolutionary ClearScope, a disposable in-vivo laparoscopic lens cleaner, eliminates the need for medical practitioners to continuously extract and clean a scope during surgery. ClearScope allows surgeons to maintain their visual field and pace throughout the surgery, thereby reducing a patient's duration in the OR, increasing surgical safety and enhancing surgical performance. This device has been utilized in nearly 2000 procedures across the U.S., and it is gaining popularity in thoracic, general, and gynecologic surgeries.

"ClearScope offers surgeons and OR staff an improved, streamlined, and simplified solution to clean their laparoscopes in-vivo. It is a win-win and we look forward to launching the improved product in June," said ClearCam CEO and Co-Founder John Uecker, MD, FACS.

