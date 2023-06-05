Tiny Surgical Robot Designed to Streamline Endovascular Interventional Procedures

The endovascular field currently has several unmet needs that can be fulfilled with robotics. However, the current uptake of robotics in this sector is exceptionally low, largely due to several barriers hindering their adoption. A mere 1% of endovascular procedures are performed robotically, despite 75% of interventionists expecting to include robotics in their practice. In the upcoming 3-5 years, most interventionists foresee employing robotics, yet there's currently no solution to address the various challenges contributing to the low penetration of robotics in the endovascular area. Now, the advent of a single-use endovascular robotic surgical system with remote operation has the potential to be the first system to democratize endovascular interventional procedures.

Microbot Medical (Yoqneam, Israel) has developed the LIBERTY Robotic Surgical System, the world’s first single-use endovascular robotic surgical system aimed at streamlining endovascular procedures. LIBERTY is designed to enhance the application of surgical robotics in endovascular procedures by eliminating the dependence on large, bulky, and costly capital equipment while also reducing radiation exposure and physical strain on physicians. As the world’s first fully disposable endovascular robot, LIBERTY is designed to navigate the blood vessels of the brain, heart, and other organs during surgeries. The system is controlled by a device resembling a gaming controller, which the physician uses to guide the catheter within the patient’s body. This design deviates from current endovascular treatments, which rely on large, costly, and unwieldy technology that requires a specialized team to operate.

Microbot recently announced the highly successful outcome of an extended joint pre-clinical animal study conducted at a leading research lab based in Europe. A group of six prominent European interventional radiologists utilized the LIBERTY system, performing a total of 48 catheterizations to pre-determined vascular targets, including distal branches of hepatic, gastric, splenic, mesenteric, renal, and hypogastric arteries. The radiologists achieved a 100% success rate in reaching the intended target. Based on real-time user feedback, the interventional radiologists found the system intuitive and simple to set up and use. They were particularly impressed by the capability to remotely control procedures via the LIBERTY Robotic System's controller. Microbot is now focusing on finalizing the validation and verification process and completing the planned first-in-human (FIH) clinical cases with its LIBERTY Robotic Surgical System, both projected for the latter half of 2023.

