We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Rigel Medical - Seaward

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
14 Jun 2023 - 16 Jun 2023
SIIM 2023 – Annual Meeting of the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine
15 Jun 2023 - 18 Jun 2023
60th ERA Congress – European Renal Association
20 Jun 2023 - 23 Jun 2023
CARS 2023 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery

Fluorescence Imaging Technology Detects Leftover Tumor during Breast Cancer Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Jun 2023
Print article
Image: Surgeon using a hand-held probe to scan the lumpectomy cavity looking for additional tumor to remove (Photo courtesy of Mass General Brigham)
Image: Surgeon using a hand-held probe to scan the lumpectomy cavity looking for additional tumor to remove (Photo courtesy of Mass General Brigham)

Traditionally, the evaluation of tumor margins is done by pathologists who examine the tumor after it has been surgically removed. However, this method often faces challenges as the removed tumor samples can become distorted, complicating the assessment of margin orientation, and the results can also take several days. Now, a promising new technique can enable surgeons to identify and remove any remaining tumor tissue during breast-conserving surgery and has shown encouraging results in a clinical trial.

In the multi-center study, researchers from the Mass General Cancer Center (Boston, MA, USA) examined Lumicell, Inc.’s (Newton, MA, USA) investigational optical imaging agent pegulicianine in fluorescence-guided surgery (pFGS). The pFGS technique involves injecting a fluorescent dye called pegulicianine before the surgery. After removing the primary tumor, surgeons use a handheld probe to scan the lumpectomy cavity for residual tumor tissue while image analysis software displays any fluorescent signal indicating remaining tumor tissue on a screen. The research team found that pFGS helped in removing residual tumor cells left behind after standard lumpectomy procedures or eliminated the need for a second surgery in 10% of the patients in the study.

The prospective trial to assess the effectiveness of pFGS enrolled 406 patients at 14 U.S. sites, all of whom were undergoing lumpectomy for stage 1 to 3 invasive breast cancer and/or ductal in situ carcinoma (the earliest form of breast cancer). In the group that received pFGS, surgeons first performed the standard lumpectomy, then removed additional tissue based on pFGS guidance. The study demonstrated that pFGS detected remaining tumor tissue in 27 out of 357 patients (7.6%) who underwent the procedure, which had been overlooked during the standard lumpectomy. In patients with positive margins after standard surgery, pFGS successfully cleared all margins in 9 out of 62 (17%) cases, potentially avoiding the need for a second surgery. The safety profile of the pFGS approach was favorable, with a low and comparable rate of allergic reactions to other commonly used imaging agents.

The research team also evaluated the diagnostic performance of pFGS by determining the percentage of margins with tumors that were pFGS positive (sensitivity), and the percentage of margins without tumors that were pFGS negative (specificity). The sensitivity was 49.3% across all study margins and 58.6% for margins where a direct comparison with histopathology was available, while the specificity was 85.2%. Although the trial met the predetermined thresholds for removal of residual tumor and specificity, it did not achieve its set sensitivity goal, possibly due to the trial design, which excluded taking additional margin specimens in cases of negative pFGS readings. The researchers are now conducting further studies to calculate sensitivity more accurately by obtaining additional margin tissue. They will also explore how effectively pFGS clears margins, comparing outcomes with standard surgery and recurrence rates.

"Our aim with this research is to assess methods for enhancing the efficacy of lumpectomy surgery, lessening the burden on patients, and assisting surgeons in achieving clean margins," explained Barbara Smith, MD, PhD, the corresponding author and the director of the Breast Program at Mass General Cancer Center, as well as the head of the Breast Section in the Department of Surgery. "In our study, this intervention had a positive impact on 10% of the patients we examined. By assessing margins in real-time, surgeons can promptly remove any remaining tissue."

Related Links:
Mass General Cancer Center
Lumicell, Inc. 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Premium Ultrasound System
RS85 Prestige
New
Chair Scale
seca 954
New
Plug-In Patient Monitor
HT8

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Image: The AI tool can also tackle dangerous inequalities in heart attack diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients

The accepted standard for diagnosing myocardial infarction, or heart attack, involves assessing the blood for troponin levels. However, this approach applies the same benchmark for all patients, failing... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
First-Ever Multifunctional Medical Wristband Detects Atrial Fibrillation
‘AI Doctor’ Predicts Patient Outcomes and Hospital Readmission
First of Its Kind Multi-Stage Drug-Coated Balloon Technology to Help Fight GI St...
Image: The DeepBreath AI algorithm uses deep learning to identify respiratory disease (Photo courtesy of EPFL)

AI-Powered Intelligent Stethoscope to Improve Management of Respiratory Diseases

The distinctive whooshing sound made by air traversing the intricate network of tiny lung passageways changes significantly when those channels are affected by asthmatic inflammation or blocked by bro... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POC Rapid Diagnostics Platform Leverages Graphene-Based Biosensors for Real-Time...
Next Gen Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor Enables Rapid Hemostasis Assessment at...
Rapid Microfluidic Test Demonstrates Efficacy as Diagnostic Aid to Improve Sepsis...
Image: The GastroPanel quick test speeds up the referral to further examinations (Photo courtesy of BIOHIT)

Rapid, Non-Invasive Test Identifies Gastric Cancer Risk in 15 Minutes

Atrophic gastritis, caused by Helicobacter pylori infection or autoimmune diseases, can elevate the risk of gastric and esophageal cancers, along with impairing the absorption of vitamin B12, calcium,... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Table Market Driven by Growing Demand from Hospitals
Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient...
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Image: EOPATCH Insulin Management System (Photo courtesy of EOFlow)

Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has entered into a set of definitive agreements for the acquisition of EOFlow Co. Ltd. (Seongnam, South Korea), which manufactures the EOPatch device - a tubeless, wearable... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE