We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Rigel Medical - Seaward

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
20 Jun 2023 - 23 Jun 2023
CARS 2023 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
21 Jun 2023 - 23 Jun 2023
FIME 2023 – Florida International Medical Expo
21 Jun 2023 - 23 Jun 2023
23rd MEDEXPO Africa 2023

Soft, Printable, Metal-Free Electrode Could Pave Way for Longer-Term Medical Implants

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Jun 2023
Print article
Image: A new Jell-O-like material could replace metals as electrical interfaces for pacemakers, cochlear implants, and other electronic implants (Photo courtesy of MIT)
Image: A new Jell-O-like material could replace metals as electrical interfaces for pacemakers, cochlear implants, and other electronic implants (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Electronic implants encompass a diverse range of devices, including traditional pacemakers and cochlear implants, as well as futuristic brain and retinal microchips designed to enhance vision, treat depression, and restore mobility. While these implants vary in shape and functionality, most of them incorporate electrodes, small conductive elements that directly connect to target tissues to provide electrical stimulation to muscles and nerves. Typically, implantable electrodes are made of rigid metals, which are naturally conductive. However, over time, these metals can cause tissue irritation, leading to scarring and inflammation that can degrade the performance of the implant.

Now, researchers have created a metal-free material with a gel-like consistency, resembling Jell-O, that possesses the softness and toughness of biological tissue while conducting electricity like conventional metals. This innovative material can be transformed into printable ink, allowing researchers to create flexible, rubbery electrodes. The material, classified as a high-performance conducting polymer hydrogel, holds the potential to replace metal-based electrodes in the future, offering functional, gel-based alternatives that mimic the appearance and texture of biological tissue.

The majority of polymers are naturally insulating, meaning they do not conduct electricity easily. However, there exists a unique class of polymers known as conductive polymers, which can facilitate the flow of electrons. The discovery of highly conductive polymers dates back to the 1970s and was subsequently recognized with a Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Recently, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA) have been investigating the use of conductive polymers to fabricate soft, metal-free electrodes for bioelectronic implants and other medical devices. Their goal has been to create soft, durable, electrically conductive films and patches by combining conductive polymer particles with hydrogel, a soft and water-rich polymer. Previous attempts to combine the two materials resulted in weak and brittle gels or exhibited subpar electrical performance.

In their latest study, the MIT researchers determined that a new approach was necessary to enhance the electrical and mechanical properties of both the conductive polymers and hydrogels. Instead of the conventional homogeneous mixing method, they found that a slight repulsion between the ingredients, known as phase separation, was crucial. This allowed each component to form long, microscopic strands of their respective polymers while still mixing as a whole, similar to making electrical and mechanical spaghetti. The researchers transformed this gel into ink, which they fed into a 3D printer and used to print patterns onto pure hydrogel films, similar to traditional metal electrodes.

To evaluate the performance of these printed gel-like electrodes, the researchers implanted them into the hearts, sciatic nerves, and spinal cords of rats. Over a two-month period, they monitored the electrical and mechanical behavior of the electrodes and observed that they remained stable with minimal inflammation or scarring in the surrounding tissues. The electrodes successfully transmitted electrical pulses from the heart to an external monitor and delivered small pulses to the sciatic nerve and spinal cord, stimulating motor activity in the associated muscles and limbs. The researchers anticipate that this new material could find immediate application in the recovery of individuals undergoing heart surgery. They are continuing their work to improve the material's longevity and performance, envisioning its use as a soft electrical interface between organs and long-term implants such as pacemakers and deep-brain stimulators.

“We believe that for the first time, we have a tough, robust, Jell-O-like electrode that can potentially replace metal to stimulate nerves and interface with the heart, brain, and other organs in the body,” said Xuanhe Zhao, professor of mechanical engineering and of civil and environmental engineering at MIT. “The goal of our group is to replace glass, ceramic, and metal inside the body, with something like Jell-O so it’s more benign but better performance, and can last a long time.”

Related Links:
MIT

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Ultrasound Phantom
Multi-Purpose Multi-Tissue Ultrasound Phantom - Model 040GSE
New
Chair Scale
seca 954
New
Premium Ultrasound System
RS85 Prestige
New
Emergency Trolley
Emergency Trolley – 74403

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Image: The AI tool can also tackle dangerous inequalities in heart attack diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients

The accepted standard for diagnosing myocardial infarction, or heart attack, involves assessing the blood for troponin levels. However, this approach applies the same benchmark for all patients, failing... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Technology Platform Leverages Bacteriophages to Tackle Critical...
AI-Based Automated Quantitative Coronary Angiography Accurately Analyzes Heart D...
AI Technique to Accurately Measure Brain Fluid Flow Could Revolutionize Treatment...
Image: The sensor patch can withstand several times the pressure in the abdominal cavity (Photo courtesy of Empa)

Sensor Patch Offers Non-Invasive Leak Diagnosis and Sealing of Post-Abdominal Surgery Sutures

Following abdominal surgery, there is a potential risk of leaks occurring at the sutured areas, leading to the contents of the digestive tract flowing into the abdomen. Even today, these leaks pose a ... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POC Rapid Diagnostics Platform Leverages Graphene-Based Biosensors for Real-Time...
Next Gen Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor Enables Rapid Hemostasis Assessment at...
Rapid Microfluidic Test Demonstrates Efficacy as Diagnostic Aid to Improve Sepsis...
Image: The GastroPanel quick test speeds up the referral to further examinations (Photo courtesy of BIOHIT)

Rapid, Non-Invasive Test Identifies Gastric Cancer Risk in 15 Minutes

Atrophic gastritis, caused by Helicobacter pylori infection or autoimmune diseases, can elevate the risk of gastric and esophageal cancers, along with impairing the absorption of vitamin B12, calcium,... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Table Market Driven by Growing Demand from Hospitals
Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient...
Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Driven by Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive...
Image: EOPATCH Insulin Management System (Photo courtesy of EOFlow)

Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has entered into a set of definitive agreements for the acquisition of EOFlow Co. Ltd. (Seongnam, South Korea), which manufactures the EOPatch device - a tubeless, wearable... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE