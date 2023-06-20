We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Rigel Medical - Seaward

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
21 Jun 2023 - 23 Jun 2023
FIME 2023 – Florida International Medical Expo
21 Jun 2023 - 23 Jun 2023
23rd MEDEXPO Africa 2023
25 Jun 2023 - 28 Jun 2023
ESHRE 2023 – 39th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology

Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation System Revolutionizing Cranial Neurosurgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 20 Jun 2023
Print article
Image: The VisAR augmented reality system is shattering surgical boundaries (Photo courtesy of Novarad)
Image: The VisAR augmented reality system is shattering surgical boundaries (Photo courtesy of Novarad)

Augmented reality (AR) is a game-changing technology, and the concept of AR surgical guidance through co-localization of imaging data is poised to revolutionize surgical operations. Now, a new study has demonstrated the remarkable capabilities of a cutting-edge AR surgical navigation system that is transforming the way surgeons operate on the human brain.

VisAR, an AR surgical navigation system from Novarad Corporation (Provo, UT, USA), converts MR, CT, or other DICOM image data into a 3D hologram. This hologram is then superimposed onto the patient with an anatomically registered overlay view, making it easy for the surgeon to navigate. This system allows the surgeon to view and browse through imaging studies in their correct anatomical and surgical context. Most importantly, surgeons can maintain focus on the task at hand, without the distraction of having to glance at a screen placed away from the patient. This proximity provides surgeons a virtual line of sight to their target area while operating by allowing them to see the patient and see through them at the same time.

The VisAR system seamlessly incorporates AR into the surgeon's field of view, projecting essential information onto the patient's anatomy in real time. This transformative technology allows surgeons to visualize crucial structures, such as blood vessels and nerves, with remarkable accuracy. The system functions as a reliable assistant, providing surgeons with accurate guidance and enhancing their surgical capabilities. Using VisAR, surgeons can effortlessly plan the best surgical trajectory, navigate complex anatomical structures, and attain superior surgical results.

Furthermore, VisAR's intuitive interface promotes seamless collaboration among surgical teams. Multiple team members can simultaneously engage with the AR view of a surgery, fostering an environment of interdisciplinary cooperation and knowledge sharing. This revolutionary technology not only boosts the surgeon’s capabilities but also enriches the overall surgical experience for both patients and medical professionals. In a groundbreaking study, a group of neurosurgeons assessed the practical capabilities of the VisAR system and discovered impressive results with the AR surgical navigation system achieving a 91% success rate.

Related Links:
Novarad Corporation 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Digital Ultrasound Scanner
PL-3018I 3D
New
High-Frequency X-Ray Generator
Battery X-Ray Generator
New
Allograft
AXIOFILL

Print article
FIME - Informa

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
AI Helps Identify Liver Cirrhosis Using Electronic Health Records
Image: The AI tool can also tackle dangerous inequalities in heart attack diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients

The accepted standard for diagnosing myocardial infarction, or heart attack, involves assessing the blood for troponin levels. However, this approach applies the same benchmark for all patients, failing... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Sensor Patch Offers Non-Invasive Leak Diagnosis and Sealing of Post-Abdominal Su...
First-Of-Its-Kind Technology Platform Leverages Bacteriophages to Tackle Critical...
AI-Based Automated Quantitative Coronary Angiography Accurately Analyzes Heart D...
Image: The RaniPill capsule injects the drug into the intestinal wall, making the injection painless (Photo courtesy of Rani Therapeutics)

Swallowable Robotic Pill Designed to Deliver Medication Could Eliminate Painful Injections

The administration of biologic drugs through injections poses challenges for millions of patients with chronic conditions, leading to discomfort and inconvenience that can impact compliance and quality of life.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POC Rapid Diagnostics Platform Leverages Graphene-Based Biosensors for Real-Time...
Next Gen Viscoelastic Coagulation Monitor Enables Rapid Hemostasis Assessment at...
Rapid Microfluidic Test Demonstrates Efficacy as Diagnostic Aid to Improve Sepsis...
Image: The GastroPanel quick test speeds up the referral to further examinations (Photo courtesy of BIOHIT)

Rapid, Non-Invasive Test Identifies Gastric Cancer Risk in 15 Minutes

Atrophic gastritis, caused by Helicobacter pylori infection or autoimmune diseases, can elevate the risk of gastric and esophageal cancers, along with impairing the absorption of vitamin B12, calcium,... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Acquires Wearable Insulin Patch Maker EOFlow
Global Surgical Table Market Driven by Growing Demand from Hospitals
Global POC Molecular Diagnostic Market Driven By Growing Demand for Near-Patient...
Image: The global anesthesia workstation market is expected to reach USD 2.55 billion in 2028 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries

An anesthesia workstation is designed to deliver a mixture of hypoxic gas to patients during surgical procedures, utilizing gases such as nitrous oxide (N2O), oxygen (O2), and air. The global market for... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE