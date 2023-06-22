We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Use of AR Smart Glasses to Transform Surgical Practices, Finds Survey

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Jun 2023
Image: A new report confirms the benefits from increasing usage and interest for AR smart glasses among surgeons (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: A new report confirms the benefits from increasing usage and interest for AR smart glasses among surgeons (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Augmented reality (AR) smart glasses are quickly gaining traction as a transformative tool, offering infinite benefits and vast opportunities within surgical environments. A recent survey of over 500 surgeons across the United States reveals a strong desire among these medical experts to integrate AR smart glasses into their daily practices, underscoring a positive outlook on the future role of AR in healthcare.

A report released by Vuzix Corporation (Rochester, NY, USA), a supplier of smart glasses and AR technology and products, highlights the immense potential of AR wearable devices in the operating room and beyond. According to the report, an impressive 25% of surgeons have already adopted these advanced tools, integrating them smoothly into their surgical processes. Furthermore, a significant 31% of surgeons are actively contemplating the use of AR smart glasses, recognizing their potential value. Additionally, a notable 19% of surgeons have previously experimented with AR technology, testifying to its effectiveness and the advantages it offers in their practice.

Almost half of the respondents (49%) agreed that AR smart glasses could significantly reduce the number of complications and fatalities in operating rooms due to human error. Moreover, 44% emphasized the capability of AR smart glasses to offer access to comprehensive information within their visual field, including 3D anatomical imagery, models, real-time medical references, and patient data. Encouragingly, 41% acknowledged the potential of these smart glasses in creating safer surgical environments by minimizing unnecessary movements in and out of the operating room. Lastly, 26% opined that AR smart glasses could considerably streamline the preparation times for surgical operations.

"We are thrilled to witness the increasing interest among U.S. surgeons in adopting AR smart glasses as a hands-free solution for surgical procedures, a market for which our family of products is ideally suited," stated Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "This report reveals the transformative power of AR technology can have in improving patient outcomes. These results are achieved by providing real-time information, remote assistance, and advanced visualization capabilities. Further, the report also speaks to the sizable cost-saving potential for medical institutions by helping them with minimizing human error, reducing risk factors, and economizing surgical resources. At Vuzix, we remain committed to developing cutting-edge AR solutions and establishing additional partnerships that will further empower surgeons and enhance the future of healthcare."

Vuzix Corporation 

