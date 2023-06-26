3D Optical Spine Navigation System Offers Real-Time Tracking and Eliminates Radiation Exposure

A 3D optical navigation system offers a cutting-edge alternative to conventional navigation technology with benefits such as active, real-time, autonomous tracking of patient anatomy and surgical instruments, and implantation accuracy to under a millimeter. It also offers improved surgical workflow, elimination of radiation exposure during surgery, and affordability, making it a viable choice for both hospital and outpatient surgery centers.

PathKeeper Surgical’s (Kfar Saba, Israel) spine navigation system offers continuous guidance to surgeons throughout the procedure and features a unique, ultra-high resolution laser-technology-based camera that ensures extreme accuracy. The system dynamically updates vertebral positioning as needed, compensating for patient or reference frame movement and surgical adjustments at a button's touch. Consequently, surgeons can track surgical tools accurately and place implants with precision and safety. PathKeeper's speedy anatomical position updating technology uses a preoperative CT scan to obtain a 3D representation of the patient's anatomy, integrating intraoperative images from the 3D camera and proprietary software to adjust the anatomical map as needed. The system accounts for any anatomical movement, allowing surgeons to quickly re-register to maintain high accuracy.

Ionizing radiation exposure during spinal surgery is a significant concern for the health and safety of both medical staff and patients. The commonly-used "free-hand" technique requires frequent fluoroscopy imaging to estimate the location and trajectory of surgical screws. Similarly, nearly all navigation systems require multiple C-Arm images and/or CT/3D fluoro scans for guidance. PathKeeper's solution, however, relies solely on a preoperative CT scan, creating a safe, radiation-free surgical environment. While surgical planning has been shown to enhance clinical outcomes in spinal surgery, it has seen limited adoption due to the complexity and limitations of current systems. PathKeeper's proprietary algorithms facilitate a surgical planning platform that is user-friendly and easy to operate. The platform also supports commonly used hospital resources to ensure straightforward and seamless integration. The PathKeeper 3D optical navigation system has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Federal & Drug Administration (FDA).

“We are excited to reach this important milestone for PathKeeper and the company,” said Erez Lampert, Chief Executive Officer and Founder. “We now move our focus to commercialization in the United States to make PathKeeper available to all spine surgeons and their patients.”

Related Links:

PathKeeper Surgical