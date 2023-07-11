Laparoscopic Surgical Device Mimics Surgeon's Wrist and Finger Movements for Enhanced Precision

Laparoscopic surgery has dramatically transformed the surgical field by introducing minimally invasive techniques, which offer many advantages over traditional open surgery, such as reduced blood loss, smaller incisions, and faster recovery times. A crucial aspect of laparoscopic surgery involves the use of specialized tools that allow surgeons to execute complex operations through small incisions. Articulating laparoscopic instruments are a specific type of tool that provides enhanced flexibility and precision during surgery. A groundbreaking series of articulating laparoscopic instruments further empowers surgeons in delivering superior patient care.

LIVSMED’s (Korea) ArtiSential laparoscopic surgical tool replicates the movements of a surgeon's wrist and fingers, offering numerous clinical benefits, enhancing surgical accuracy and results. The device's end-effectors have both vertical and horizontal joint structures that sync with the user's delicate hand movements. The double-joint end-effector allows for 360 degrees of unrestricted movement, granting full access to narrow surgical sites. The device also provides a comprehensive selection of customized end-effectors, making it a highly versatile tool capable of addressing various clinical needs.

ArtiSential operates entirely mechanically and conveys tactile feedback, providing surgeons with a realistic feel of the endoscopic procedure. This device offers the advantage of articulating instruments without sacrificing tactile feedback, crucial for applying precise force on delicate tissue. Its extensive range of movement enables users to carry out more complex techniques across a wider array of surgical procedures compared to rigid or straight instruments. ArtiSential stands as the first articulating laparoscopic system featuring an expansive product line with over 30 different instruments, catering to the diverse needs of advanced minimally invasive surgeons.

