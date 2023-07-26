Breakthrough Brain Implant Allows People with Spinal Cord Injuries to Move Their Limbs

The majority of patients with spinal cord injuries struggle to recover due to the physical and mental challenges of repeatedly performing motor tasks, such as reaching for an object or picking up a cup. Now, a breakthrough brain implant designed to boost mobility after spinal cord injuries could enable such people to move their limbs more easily and with less effort.

Scientists at a state-of-the-art lab at École Polytechnique de Montréal (Montreal, Canada) are exploring the potential of enhancing the brain areas governing movement by using an implanted neuromodulation device. This device, which operates similarly to those used for reducing Parkinson's disease-related tremors, can be compared to a pacemaker. Like a pacemaker is discreetly implanted to regulate a normal heart rhythm, the neuromodulation device is implanted in the brain to augment motor drive and facilitate stronger movements. It delivers precise electrical pulses to brain regions responsible for mobility and has already demonstrated promising results in improving leg movement in rats.

Unlike other spinal cord stimulation techniques that aim to revive activation in injured regions, this research focuses on maximizing any functions remaining intact in the spinal cord. The scientists are specifically focusing on enhancing hand function by studying the impact of electrical stimulation on the behavior of rats with spinal cord injuries. They monitor the rats' performance of a series of motor tasks, record their movements, and generate intricate 3D models that are then scrutinized through specialized motion tracking software.

Each joint of the arm and hand is recorded and reconstructed, enabling researchers to accurately determine the requirements to offset motor deficits, and then monitor the differences in the rats' performance, both with and without stimulation. For instance, a rat initially struggling to reach a pellet of food could eventually extend its reach following neuromodulation. Instead of trying to heal the injury directly, the researchers are developing a unique method to supplement the rehabilitation process that will make it much more likely for someone to recover their mobility. Depending on the success of the project, the subsequent phase will be human clinical trials, which could potentially be initiated within a few years, provided the animal trial results are robust.

