We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
10 Aug 2023 - 12 Aug 2023
ASCI 2023 – 16th Congress of the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging
16 Aug 2023 - 18 Aug 2023
Asia Health 2023
23 Aug 2023 - 25 Aug 2023
Medical Fair China 2023

Non-Invasive Adhesive Hydrogel Patch Marks Breakthrough in Treatment of Collapsed Airways in Newborns

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 28 Jul 2023
Print article
Image: The adhesive hydrogel patch marks a breakthrough in the treatment of tracheomalacia (Photo courtesy of EPFL)
Image: The adhesive hydrogel patch marks a breakthrough in the treatment of tracheomalacia (Photo courtesy of EPFL)

Tracheomalacia is a condition characterized by weakened tracheal cartilage and muscles, impairing normal breathing by restricting the airway. This common congenital ailment often leads to significant airway collapse in newborns and infants. Traditional treatments, such as tracheal reconstruction, tracheoplasty, and stenting, can cause extensive and enduring damage to this vital organ. To counter these drawbacks, a group of scientists and surgeons has developed a novel approach: using a non-invasive adhesive hydrogel patch to wrap around and support the damaged trachea, thereby opening the airway.

A team of engineers at EPFL (Lausanne, Switzerland), in collaboration with pediatric airway surgeons at CHUV (Lausanne, Switzerland), developed the innovative adhesive hydrogel patch that promises to revolutionize the treatment of tracheomalacia. Hydrogel, a biocompatible and biodegradable soft material, has been extensively employed in biomedical fields. However, this was the first attempt to leverage its structural attributes for treating tracheomalacia. The team validated the efficacy of the hydrogel patch via numerical and animal models and demonstrated its ability to maintain the trachea's physiological shape, thanks to its strong mechanical properties and adhesion strength. For this purpose, new hydrogels are being synthesized to meet the demanding needs of a collapsed airway.

This successful demonstration of the adhesive hydrogel patch showcased its ability to adhere strongly to moist tracheal surfaces, providing structural support to a fully collapsed trachea even under negative pressure, increasing the volume by up to 50%. The positive results demonstrate the potential for the use of adhesive hydrogels as a new approach in the clinical treatment of tracheomalacia. The productive partnership between surgeons and engineers was key to this project which demanded meticulous attention to the specific needs of both the operating room and the laboratory. Achieving these remarkable results has required three years and hundreds of hydrogel formulations. Yet, both the surgeons and engineers remain committed to their objective of introducing a solution for tracheomalacia into surgical practice, aiming to provide pediatricians with a method to open the airways of newborns without the adverse impacts of invasive procedures.

"This research represents a significant step forward in addressing the challenges associated with tracheomalacia treatment," said Professor Dominique P. Pioletti, head of LBO, and lead researcher on the project. "The adhesive hydrogel patch we have developed in collaboration with the CHUV shows great promise in providing mechanical support to the trachea and preventing airway collapse."

“We are optimistic about this proof of concept, as the 50% increase in the opening of a completely collapsed trachea is enough to alleviate the severe symptoms of tracheomalacia,” added CHUV pediatric surgeon Dr. Kishore Sandu.

Related Links:
EPFL
CHUV 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Supplier
Enteral Feeding Pump
SENTINELplus
New
Portable Oxygen Concentrator
iGo 2
New
DR System Console
Perform-X Smart Console

Print article
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Image: Researchers are using AI to help with Crohn’s disease (Photo courtesy of Sheba Medical Center)

AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease

Crohn’s Disease, an inflammatory bowel disease, can lead to serious symptoms if not properly managed. There is a clear need for reliable predictors of disease prognosis and response to treatment.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Revolutionary Critical Care Technology Reduces Length of Stay and Ventilation in...
First-Of-Its-Kind Robot Allows Clinicians to ‘Feel’ Patients Remotely
Smart Wearable Stethoscope Continuously Monitors Biomarkers for Signs of Respiratory...
Image: The new AI-based ECG interpretation tool is designed for global use (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Tool Detects Hidden Heart Disorders from ECG Photos

Left ventricular (LV) systolic dysfunction is a medical condition characterized by a weakness in the heart's major chamber that significantly diminishes the heart's pumping capacity, often leading to frequent... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Gravity-Powered Biomedical Device Paves Way for Low Cost POC Diagnostic Testing
PT/INR Monitoring System Uses Novel Clot-Detection Technology to Deliver Results...
Multiplex PCR System Detects Bacterial and Viral Pathogens at POC
Image: The Vivalytic MRSA/MSSA Rapid Test provides a quick diagnosis of methicillin resistance at the point of care (Photo courtesy of Randox)

Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a critical pathogen responsible for numerous hospital-acquired infections, leading to complications and increased mortality rates. The World Health... Read more

Business

view channel
Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
Image: The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is expected to be worth USD 63 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Konica Minolta)

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures

Minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures are designed to cause less trauma compared to traditional open surgeries, resulting in lower blood loss, minimal scarring, and reduced infection risks.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE