Endoscopic System Allows Visually Guided Gynecological Procedures to be Performed Right in Physician's Office

Around one-third of women experience abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB) annually. AUB is a primary symptom and an early indicator of uterine disorders and cancer. Determining the root cause of AUB is important and requires a uterine tissue sample as there are no blood tests for diagnosing this condition. While A directed biopsy – visually guided, using an endoscope inserted into the uterus, through the vagina, and cervix – is the standard procedure for diagnosing the cause of AUB, over 70% of these biopsies are completed blindly without any visual guidance. This lack of visualization often leads to inadequate samples and the need for repeated biopsy procedures. Now, a suite of endoscopic tools enables clinicians to perform visually guided gynecological procedures within their clinics.

LUMINELLE (Raleigh, NC, USA) has developed the LUMINELLE SUSTAINE system and the LUMINELLE Bx (Biopsy) device, enabling real-time visualization during the biopsy process and eliminating the need for additional equipment. The system comprising an on-board camera and light is optimized to generate high-quality images by automatically adjusting viewing parameters like image focus, light intensity, and exposure. The revolutionary LUMINELLE SUSTAINE system which provides a comprehensive endoscopic office solution included a reusable slim-line scope and the LUMINELLE Control Hub with smart-focus technology. It provides superior HD visualization by utilizing a novel algorithm that intelligently adjusts light intensity, exposure, and image focus according to the specific cavity size – all with an integrated fluid flow system.

LUMINELLE SUSTAINE is customized to the procedure with a portfolio of interchangeable single-use operative and diagnostic RotoSheath including the LUMINELLE DTx (Operative), Dx (Diagnostic), and the soon-to-be-launched LUMINELLE Bx (Biopsy) 360° RotoSheath platform. LUMINELLE Bx allows physicians to conduct a directed biopsy and simultaneously employ their familiar techniques. This first-of-its-kind device enables physicians to accurately visualize as well as sample tissue without extra instruments (e.g., scissors, graspers) at the same time. Its continuous flow and small diameter can reduce the required anesthesia while its design grants a clear view of the targeted tissue during the collection process along with visual confirmation of the required sample amount. The LUMINELLE Bx promises a comprehensive procedure – visualization, diagnosis, and sampling – all through a single device, ensuring an accurate diagnosis in the very first attempt.

Related Links:

LUMINELLE