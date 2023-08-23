Magnetic surgery represents a breakthrough aimed at enhancing the advantages of minimally invasive procedures, with prior research clearly demonstrating its clinical merits. Similarly, robotic-assisted surgery increases surgeon control over instruments, leading to reduced reliance on assistants. Now, a first-of-its-kind minimally invasive surgery platform combines magnets and machines to bring multiple benefits to patients, surgeons, and surgery centers.

The Levita MARS system from Levita Magnetics (Silicon Valley, CA, USA) is a pioneering minimally invasive surgical solution specifically designed for high-volume abdominal surgeries. MARS capitalizes on the powerful combination of magnets and machines to reduce incisions and grant surgeons complete control during laparoscopic procedures. This remarkable capability is contained in a compact footprint tailored to integrate into existing operating rooms. The MARS system builds on the successful Levita Magnetic Surgical System, offering similar patient advantages offered by magnetic surgery. Simultaneously, it empowers surgeons with increased instrument control and provides hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) an effective means of adopting this innovative technology.

With MARS, patients experience less invasive surgery marked by fewer incisions, translating to a reduction in discomfort, speedier recuperation, and less scarring. Surgeons reap the benefits of a surgical system that offers them complete control over both the laparoscopic view - thereby eliminating the need for an additional assistant - as well as over the Magnetic Surgical System. This enables the retraction of large tissues and organs like the liver, gallbladder, prostate, and colon. Notably, medical facilities can enhance operational efficiency, optimize utilization of operating room personnel, and offer a differentiated patient experience. Levita has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its MARS platform.

"Today marks a significant milestone in Levita's mission to provide more patients access to state-of-the-art surgical technology. MARS is poised to revolutionize surgical options for a broad range of patients," said Dr. Alberto Rodriguez-Navarro, surgeon, founder, and CEO of Levita Magnetics. "With this FDA clearance, we eagerly anticipate making a substantial impact across the value chain."

"MARS by Levita has the potential to reshape the surgical industry and forever change medical innovation. Our pioneering MARS platform gives patients and surgeons a transformative tool that will usher in a fundamental shift in surgery for years to come," said Levita Chairperson Maria Sainz. "Levita's system can aid in surgeon proficiency and efficiency, and can reduce the need for assistive personnel, signaling a major achievement not only for Levita but for surgical care."

