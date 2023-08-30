We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Spine Surgery System Uses Visible Light to Create 3D Image for Surgical Navigation in Seconds

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Aug 2023
Image: The 7D FLASH Navigation System with Percutaneous Module 2.0 for minimally invasive surgeries (Photo courtesy of Orthofix)
Conventional image-guided navigation systems can take around 30 minutes for a single registration, often requiring multiple registrations, resulting in a complex and radiation-intensive procedure. Now, a next-generation image-guided navigation system for minimally invasive surgeries employs visible light to swiftly generate a three-dimensional image, enabling rapid and efficient spinal procedures while ensuring a safe, radiation-free surgical environment.

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s (Lewisville, TX, USA) 7D FLASH Navigation System with the Percutaneous Module 2.0 is the only image-guidance system that utilizes an innovative proprietary camera-based technology combined with machine-vision algorithms. This 7D FLASH Navigation System addresses many longstanding challenges of other surgical navigation platforms. By leveraging the speed, precision, and efficiency of machine-vision technology, it aims to offer substantial economic benefits and reduce radiation exposure for both medical staff and patients during open surgeries.

Machine-vision technology embedded directly into the surgical light provides 3D image guidance with nearly one million data points that offer additional insights for informed decision-making. Through the 7D Surgical System, surgeons gain access to a cost-effective, swift, and radiation-free alternative to conventional image-guided navigation systems. The 7D FLASH Navigation System presents an exceptional solution for both open and minimally invasive procedures, enabling surgeons to conduct navigated spinal fusion procedures without compromising safety, speed, or efficiency. Research has demonstrated that navigation time with the 7D Surgical system can be reduced by up to 95%. Orthofix has officially launched the 7D FLASH Navigation System Percutaneous Module 2.0 for full commercial use and successfully completed the initial cases in the United States.

“We are excited to complete our first cases using the Percutaneous Module 2.0,” said Dr. Beau Standish, President of Global Enabling Technologies at Orthofix. "This launch expands the clinical functionality and utility of the 7D FLASH Navigation System by providing surgeons with a fully integrated procedural solution for MIS, including implant planning and an expanded offering of navigated tools. This new application addresses the important MIS spine navigation market and further positions the 7D FLASH Navigation System to be the navigation choice for a wide range of institutions from teaching hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers.”

Orthofix Medical Inc.

