Surgical Robot Provides Real-Time Lesion Updates During Biopsy Procedure

- Next-Gen Neonatal Feeding Device Reduces NICU Length of Stay
- First-of-Its-Kind Non-Surgical Pediatric Heart Valve to Transform Treatment of Congenital Heart Disease
- Smart Contact Lenses Powered by Micrometres-Thin Tear-Based Battery Can Flag Diseases
- Pocket-Sized Device Uses Heat Signatures and Bacterial Fluorescence to Identify Infected Wounds Faster
- Pill Mimics Effects of Gastric Bypass Surgery to Offer Potential for Non-Invasive Diabetes Treatment
- Continuous Blood Monitor Provides Real-Time Measurements during Cardiopulmonary Bypass
- Smart Implantable Device Changes Shape to Maintain Drug Dosage
- Biodegradable Balloon to Revolutionize Rectal Protection from Toxicity during Prostate Cancer Radiation Therapy
- Spine Surgery System Uses Visible Light to Create 3D Image for Surgical Navigation in Seconds
- Handheld Pen Enables Real-Time Tissue Identification during Surgery
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in Surgical Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures
- Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
- BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients
- AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
- First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere
- Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
- Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing
- World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Pathogens in Less than 60 Seconds
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Pathogens in Less than 60 Seconds