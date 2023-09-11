We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Cutting-Edge Transbronchial Aspiration Needle to Revolutionize Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Techniques

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Sep 2023
Print article
Image: The BioStar TBNA is designed to transform the landscape of minimally invasive diagnostics (Photo courtesy of Broncus Medical)
Image: The BioStar TBNA is designed to transform the landscape of minimally invasive diagnostics (Photo courtesy of Broncus Medical)

An innovative transbronchial aspiration (TBNA) needle is redefining the norms for accuracy, user-friendliness, and patient comfort, offering healthcare providers an unprecedented tool for obtaining top-quality tissue samples crucial for the reliable diagnosis and staging of lung cancer.

Broncus Medical (San Jose, CA, USA) has unveiled its game-changing BioStar TBNA Needle designed to transform minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, thereby enhancing patient care and clinical outcomes. This cutting-edge needle seamlessly integrates with endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy (EBUS) procedures and is compatible with both traditional TBNA (cTBNA) and EBUS-enabled TBNA (EBUS-TBNA) diagnostic methods.

The BioStar TBNA Needle stands out for its superior, ultra-slim design, which minimizes tissue damage, enhances reach, reduces the force needed for puncturing, and improves patient comfort during the sampling process. Equipped with an improved needle design and exceptional ultrasound echogenicity, the device allows clinicians to navigate complex anatomical structures with pinpoint accuracy. Its ergonomically designed handle ensures optimum maneuverability, enabling seamless control and precise needle placement during various medical procedures.

Featuring a Beak-shaped needle tip, the BioStar TBNA Needle enhances sample gathering capabilities and ensures optimal specimen extraction for reliable pathological examination. The needle is available with two tip configurations—standard Slant and Beak-shaped tips. Designed with an easy-to-use interface and straightforward setup, the BioStar TBNA Needle streamlines the procedural routine, which is invaluable in high-paced clinical environments. Available in 21G, 22G, and 25G needle sizes, the 21G BioStar EBUS needle features thin walls, allowing for better access to hard-to-reach nodes while collecting samples like a 19G needle. The BioStar TBNA Needle is now accessible to healthcare professionals in Europe and other global locations, except for the USA, who are looking to enhance their diagnostic capabilities.

"Our commitment to advancing patient care and diagnostic accuracy has driven us to develop the BioStar TBNA Needle – a revolutionary tool that empowers medical professionals to make confident, informed decisions," said Christian Rumpf, PhD, Sr. Director Sales & Marketing Europe.

Related Links:
Broncus Medical 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
128 Slice CT Scanner
Supria 128
New
Polyp Retrieval Trap
Polyp Trap
New
Transcutaneous Monitor
TCM5 FLEX

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
Image: The model predicts a woman`s likelihood of developing and dying of breast cancer within a decade (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer screening is a vital tool against the deadly disease, yet it faces its share of challenges. Although it reduces breast cancer-related deaths, it also has the potential to detect non-harmful... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Clinical Robotics System Offers Automated Glucose Control and Continuous Blood D...
Autologous Blood-Based Implants Offer Potential for Applications Requiring Vascular...
Digital Tool Provides Clinical Decision Support for Diagnosis and Treatment of A...
Image: Villanova engineers have been awarded a patent for their low-cost NovaVent mechanical ventilator (Photo courtesy of Villanova University)

Novel Low-Cost Mechanical Ventilator to Mitigate Global Need for Medical Equipment

Ventilators were crucial in sustaining the lives of critically ill COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, but the overwhelming demand and prolonged use by patients had led to severe shortages of this vital... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere...
Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
Image: The new sensor can measure glucose levels in saliva (Photo courtesy of KAUST)

Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring

Diabetes arises when the body fails to regulate its blood glucose levels. Elevated glucose levels can lead to cardiovascular disease and other ailments, making it essential for individuals with diabetes... Read more

Business

view channel
Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and...
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Image: The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module is the first-to-market, computer-aided polyp detection system powered by AI (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal Conditions

Capsule endoscopy offers a highly efficient and rapid method for screening various gastrointestinal conditions, including obscure GI tract bleeding (OGIB), Crohn's disease, cancer, and small intestine tumors.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE