Cutting-Edge Transbronchial Aspiration Needle to Revolutionize Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Techniques

Image: The BioStar TBNA is designed to transform the landscape of minimally invasive diagnostics (Photo courtesy of Broncus Medical)

An innovative transbronchial aspiration (TBNA) needle is redefining the norms for accuracy, user-friendliness, and patient comfort, offering healthcare providers an unprecedented tool for obtaining top-quality tissue samples crucial for the reliable diagnosis and staging of lung cancer.

Broncus Medical (San Jose, CA, USA) has unveiled its game-changing BioStar TBNA Needle designed to transform minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, thereby enhancing patient care and clinical outcomes. This cutting-edge needle seamlessly integrates with endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy (EBUS) procedures and is compatible with both traditional TBNA (cTBNA) and EBUS-enabled TBNA (EBUS-TBNA) diagnostic methods.

The BioStar TBNA Needle stands out for its superior, ultra-slim design, which minimizes tissue damage, enhances reach, reduces the force needed for puncturing, and improves patient comfort during the sampling process. Equipped with an improved needle design and exceptional ultrasound echogenicity, the device allows clinicians to navigate complex anatomical structures with pinpoint accuracy. Its ergonomically designed handle ensures optimum maneuverability, enabling seamless control and precise needle placement during various medical procedures.

Featuring a Beak-shaped needle tip, the BioStar TBNA Needle enhances sample gathering capabilities and ensures optimal specimen extraction for reliable pathological examination. The needle is available with two tip configurations—standard Slant and Beak-shaped tips. Designed with an easy-to-use interface and straightforward setup, the BioStar TBNA Needle streamlines the procedural routine, which is invaluable in high-paced clinical environments. Available in 21G, 22G, and 25G needle sizes, the 21G BioStar EBUS needle features thin walls, allowing for better access to hard-to-reach nodes while collecting samples like a 19G needle. The BioStar TBNA Needle is now accessible to healthcare professionals in Europe and other global locations, except for the USA, who are looking to enhance their diagnostic capabilities.

"Our commitment to advancing patient care and diagnostic accuracy has driven us to develop the BioStar TBNA Needle – a revolutionary tool that empowers medical professionals to make confident, informed decisions," said Christian Rumpf, PhD, Sr. Director Sales & Marketing Europe.

Related Links:

Broncus Medical