Revolutionary PET-CT Specimen Imager for OR Enhances Surgical Outcomes

A groundbreaking specimen PET-CT imager offers enhanced precision in the operating room by combining PET molecular imaging and 3D tomography in a compact, ergonomic cart-based system. For the first time, surgeons can now access reference image quality right in the procedure room, just a few minutes after tissue removal.

The AURA 10 specimen PET-CT imager from XEOS (Gent, Belgium) is the first of its kind that not only offers top-of-the-line accuracy but also does away with the need to transport specimens during surgery. It further aids in the speedy verification of the tissue that has been removed, right when and where it's crucial. By providing an on-the-spot view of the resected tissue specimen during the procedure itself, surgeons can more confidently assess intraoperatively if the targeted tissue was removed, potentially making surgeries more successful.

The AURA 10 enables medical imaging departments to bring their PET-CT services straight into the operating room. The old way—sending the tissue to radiology and waiting for feedback—is time-consuming. That waiting period is now a thing of the past. The AURA 10 requires no off-site transport; surgeons can simply capture top-quality images at the surgery site and quickly upload them to their PACS system. This lets radiology experts review the images right away, fast-tracking the interpretation process and saving crucial procedure time.

Currently, the AURA 10 is being used in surgeries aimed at preserving breast tissue, as well as in surgeries for prostate and head & neck cancers. Surgical oncologists depend on the AURA 10 to obtain high-precision images of breast tissue without disrupting the surgical workflow. Surgeons specializing in urology also find the AURA 10 invaluable for prostate cancer surgeries, as it allows them to evaluate the removed tissue more confidently during the operation. This in turn helps them perform nerve-preserving prostatectomies with better odds of success. For surgeries involving head and neck cancers, the AURA 10 offers a clear and precise view of what's been removed, which is especially helpful when dealing with even the smallest oral cancers. Following its market entry in Europe last year after CE labeling, the AURA 10 has now also received the green light from the US FDA, paving the way for its introduction into healthcare facilities across the United States.

