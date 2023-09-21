Small, Portable and Modular Surgical Robotic System Suitable for Any Operating Room

Robot-assisted surgery offers the ability to conduct both routine and complex procedures with added flexibility, accuracy, and control. Now, a transportable, portable and affordable surgical robot leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to empower surgeons with a three-dimensional view, enhancing safety and precision.

CMR Surgical’s (Cambridge, UK) Versius surgical system is designed to offer hospitals and surgeons the flexibility to adapt their surgical approach to each patient's unique needs, thus maximizing its utility. Versius allows for customized port placement and lets surgeons operate using either fully robotic methods or mix in traditional laparoscopic tools for certain parts of the procedure. The system is designed for easy mobility between various hospital departments. Its compact size, facilitated by innovative V-Wrist technology, ensures that it can fit into virtually any operating room.

Versius features an open design architecture that includes an open console, facilitating clear verbal and non-verbal communication between the surgical team and the surgeon. It comes equipped with a set of fully-wristed instruments and provides enhanced 3D HD visuals, allowing for exceptional accuracy during complex surgical steps or in difficult-to-access areas. High levels of precision and control enable surgeons to execute more complex laparoscopic procedures. What's more, the ergonomic design of the Versius console lets surgeons choose to sit or stand in a comfortable position during surgery, which could potentially minimize stress and fatigue.

