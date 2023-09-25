AI Robotic System Selectively Kills Microscopic Tumor Cells without Damaging Surrounding Tissue

When treating cancer, surgeons usually aim to remove the tumor along with a surrounding "margin" of healthy tissue to make sure all cancer cells have been taken out. However, even with advancements in different types of treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy, there's still no absolute assurance that microscopic cancer cells aren't left behind in the surgical margins. These lingering cells can contribute to cancer returning and worsen survival rates. Now, the world’s first AI robotic system selectively targets and kills microscopic tumor cells during surgery without damaging non-cancerous surrounding tissue.

The Canady Robotic AI Surgical System from the Jerome Canady Research Institute for Advanced and Biological Technological Sciences (JCRI-ABTS, Takoma Park, MD, USA) and US Medical Innovations, LLC (USMI, Takoma Park, MD, USA) marks a ground-breaking achievement in surgical and robotic technology. The Canady Robotic AI Surgical System delivers cold atmospheric plasma (CAP) which is a three-dimensional non-contact bioelectric pulse electromagnetic field that selectively targets cancer cells at the surgical margin.

The key components of the Canady Robotic AI Surgical System include a motorized positioning arm, speech recognition Canady electrosurgical generator known as ORLI, controller for CAP devices, robotic-assisted end effectors which can be used in open, laparoscopic, thoracoscopic, endoscopic, and mini-invasive surgical procedures. The system also provides surgeons with 10 degrees of freedom, speech activation of the robotic movements, AI-powered software programs, 3D navigational guided surgical planning, advanced contour tracking of the CAP beam, and pre-programmed CAP dosimetry data for selectively targeting 32 cancer cell types, all in a compact and mobile design.

“This technology will transform the landscape of the OR. ORLI is a user-friendly system controlling the entire integrated SMART Operating Room. The platform will serve as a SIRI, ALEXA, and GOOGLE HOME for the operating room,” said Jerome Canady, MD, FACS, CEO and Surgical Oncologist. “Data collected from our recent FDA Phase 1 Clinical Trial on Stage 4 Cancer Patients combined with ten years of in-vitro translational molecular research data have been imported into the Canady Robotic AI Surgical System. This achievement signifies a significant leap forward integrating artificial intelligence and robotics in surgery.”

