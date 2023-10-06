Groundbreaking Robot to Revolutionize Open Microsurgery

While supermicrosurgeons are among the most skilled in the surgical field, there are still constraints tied to human ability, especially when operating on the smallest parts of the anatomy. Now, a groundbreaking microsurgical robot can help high-performing surgeons surpass their limits, ensuring that no patient goes without the surgical intervention they need.

Microsure (Eindhoven, The Netherlandsl) is in the final stages of readying its latest microsurgical robot, MUSA-3, for clinical trials, followed by FDA clearance in the USA and CE-mark in Europe. The robot is engineered to transform the open microsurgery landscape and is a significant advancement in microsurgical tech. It aims to provide surgeons with a level of accuracy, steadiness, and control that goes beyond human capability, thereby raising the standard of patient care in the evolving field of microsurgery. MUSA-3 features a console where the surgeon sits and a robotic arm cart. Designed for maximum surgeon comfort, the system also boasts improved ergonomics, allowing surgeons to operate from a console that's compatible with digital exoscopes or hybrid surgical microscopes.

MUSA-3 provides improved maneuverability and large working space, reduces hand tremors for greater accuracy, and can easily integrate with the micro-instruments that surgeons already prefer from various high-quality brands. It allows for extremely precise suturing and offers excellent stability and dexterity. This makes it easier for surgeons to navigate various wound plane orientations. In instances where wound planes are more vertically oriented, it's difficult for surgeons to find a supportive surface to steady their hands. MUSA-3 removes this obstacle by enabling complex maneuvers without needing to depend on an external surface for hand stabilization. Given these unique attributes, the robot is poised to become a go-to choice for a wide array of surgical operations. Drawing from the company's valuable experience gained from its earlier model, MUSA-2, this groundbreaking microsurgical robot is now almost ready for clinical use.

"The tireless efforts of the Microsure team over the past years have culminated in the development of a truly unique robot celebrated for its precision, ergonomic design, and adaptability for a wide spectrum of intricate procedures," said Sjaak Deckers, CEO of Microsure. "Our progress is a testament to the exceptional talent within our growing team of dedicated individuals and the seamless collaboration with our key development and manufacturing partners. The continued expansion of Microsure's clinical network strategically positions the company for upcoming clinical studies, an integral part of our journey towards securing FDA clearance and CE-mark certification."

