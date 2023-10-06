We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

POC 3D Imaging Platform Enables Real-Time Assessment of Surgical Specimens in OR

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Oct 2023
Image: High-resolution 3D specimen imaging provides real-time detailed surgical information (Photo courtesy of Clarix Imaging)
Image: High-resolution 3D specimen imaging provides real-time detailed surgical information (Photo courtesy of Clarix Imaging)

Lumpectomies often come with the risk of re-excisions, or additional surgeries, which not only affect the patient's healing and appearance but also result in a higher financial burden. Now, a high-resolution 3D specimen imaging system uses an advanced reconstruction algorithm to offer real-time detailed surgical information to clinicians treating breast cancer, promising to cut down on re-excisions in breast-conserving surgery.

Clarix Imaging’s (Chicago, IL, USA) VSI-360 volumetric specimen imaging system is a state-of-the-art, point-of-care 3D imaging platform that provides real-time evaluation of surgical samples right inside the operating room. The FDA-cleared volumetric specimen imager is Clarix Imaging’s first flagship product and provides unparalleled clarity in visualizing intraoperative specimen margin during breast cancer surgeries like lumpectomies. With its precise technology and workflow-centric software, VSI-360 allows surgeons and radiologists to generate an accurate 3D model of the specimen and view the tumor in thin image slices, preventing overlapping tissues from obscuring the margins.

Clarix Imaging’s groundbreaking innovation is based on its proprietary image reconstruction technology which enables high-quality, isotropic imaging in a considerably shorter scan time. This leap in technology has allowed Clarix to develop a portable system that fits seamlessly into the busy workflow of an operating room, enabling quick confirmation that the correct tissue has been removed, thereby streamlining the surgical process. Clarix Imaging’s expertise in volumetric imaging, coupled with its expanding collection of 3D images of breast cancer, has the potential to open up new avenues for clinical research and applications, particularly with the integration of artificial intelligence, ultimately raising the standard of patient care.

Clarix Imaging

