Smart Scalpel with Built-In Sensors to Pave Way for Surgeries by Robotic Devices

A new study has demonstrated that scalpels with integrated sensors can be effective in monitoring the force applied by surgeons during surgeries, opening up possibilities for streamlined surgical training and procedures performed by robotic devices. During trials, the data captured by the scalpel revealed that its sensors could accurately track the level of force being applied during surgical procedures, and how the device was controlled over time. An analysis of the sensor data showed that the technology was as good at assessing this key skill as traditional methods of evaluation involving visual assessment by experienced practitioners. The technology is equipped with a new force-sensing system, and its further advancement could enable the assessment of a variety of surgical skills, as well as contribute to the development of robotic devices capable of safely and efficiently conducting surgeries.

Developed by researchers at The University of Edinburgh (Edinburgh, UK), the affordable device features a sensor-loaded circuit board embedded in the scalpel's handle. To interpret the force data, researchers designed a machine learning algorithm. While it's widely understood that the amount of force applied during surgery is crucial, there have been limited tools available for measuring this in a practical context, and such metrics have not been traditionally included in the assessment of surgical proficiency.

The technology was tested by having 12 medical students and two surgeons perform a specific skin-cutting procedure known as an elliptical incision, which is commonly used to remove moles or skin lesions like melanoma. The tests were conducted on a synthetic blend of gelatin and silicone that simulates human skin. Each participant's performance was then compared to evaluations made by four surgical experts—two neuroscientists and two plastic surgeons. Generally, the data correlated well with the experts' evaluations, suggesting that this sensor technology could streamline the way surgical skills are assessed. However, some variations were noted, attributed to the differing techniques between neuroscientists and plastic surgeons in handling instruments and tissue.

