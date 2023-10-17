First-Of-Its-Kind Surgical Technology Platform Fuses Light Field Imaging Technology with AI

Image: The AI-driven technology platform has been used to perform the world`s first light field-enabled spine surgery (Photo courtesy of Proprio)

For the first time, an artificial intelligence (AI)--powered surgical navigation system that leverages light field technology to offer real-time 3D views of surgical procedures has been successfully used in humans.

Proprio (Seattle, WA, USA) has announced the successful first-in-human use of its surgical technology platform, Paradigm, which combines light field imaging technology with AI to provide surgical teams with 3D visualization of the anatomical structures as well as surgical environment. Through an assortment of sophisticated sensors and cameras, the system captures high-quality multimodal images during surgery. These images are then integrated with scans taken before the operation to offer surgeons a real-time map of the anatomical structures. This marks an advancement over existing methods, which often involve expensive and radiation-heavy scans that can interrupt the workflow in a clinical setting.

The Paradigm system addresses a variety of pain points commonly encountered in surgical settings. For instance, it minimizes radiation exposure, enhances workflow efficiency, expedites the patient registration process, and continuously collects data. The platform gathers extensive preoperative and intraoperative data to assist in future surgical planning, thereby elevating the precision and efficacy of surgical procedures. Paradigm has received FDA 510(k) clearance and is now being introduced in select hospitals both in the United States and internationally.

"The successful first-in-human use of Paradigm marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to enhance the future of surgery," said Gabriel Jones, CEO and co-founder of Proprio. "We are honored by this validation of the potential of our platform to reshape surgical practices and drive meaningful reductions in costs, increasing access to essential healthcare."

