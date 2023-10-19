We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




World’s First Surgical Assist Robot with Sense-Of-Force Capability Improves Precision and Safety

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Oct 2023
Print article
Image: The Saroa Surgical System can reproduce the sense-of-force tactile sensation (Photo courtesy of Riverfield)
Image: The Saroa Surgical System can reproduce the sense-of-force tactile sensation (Photo courtesy of Riverfield)

Conventional surgical assist robots are constrained by their dependence on visual data from cameras, which can limit the capabilities of surgeons. Now, a surgical assist robot with a force feedback function could help both surgeons and assistant surgeons achieve their full potential.

Riverfield Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) is developing a surgical assist robot that reproduces the "sense of force". Riverfield’s Saroa Surgical System is the world’s first surgical assist robot to successfully reproduce the sense-of-force tactile sensation by utilizing pneumatic pressure to drive its robotic forceps. The pneumatic system's precision control technology delivers the necessary sense of force crucial for complex surgical tasks like gripping, holding, and pulling. The surgical assist robot converts the “three force senses” gathered from the forceps into electrical signals. These signals are then directly fed back to the operating handle, enabling the surgeon performing surgery to feel the sense of force.

What sets the Saroa Surgical System apart from conventional surgical robots is its ability to give the surgeon the feeling of operating directly with their own hands, thereby enhancing their accuracy of delicate surgical moves. The use of pneumatic systems is also cost-effective because it enables force feedback without the need for a separate force sensor. Though these systems are generally complicated with numerous components and are tough to manage, the Saroa Surgical System is equipped with a state-of-the-art operating system. This OS enables real-time processing with a consistent sub-microsecond response time, allowing for the rapid and precise control of pneumatic forces and other high-speed applications.

Related Links:
Riverfield Inc. 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Mobile Wireless Endoscope Camera
DE1270 HD
New
Nebulisation System
Aerogen Ultra

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Smart Brain-Wave Cap Diagnoses Stroke in Ambulance and Sends Patients to Correct...
AI Pain Recognition System Detects Patients’ Pain Before, During and After Surgery...
Patient Monitoring Platform Integrated With Sensor Technology Offers Greater Ins...
Image: The patch is smaller than a pound coin and is covered in barely visible microneedles (Photo courtesy of University of Bath)

Painless Skin Patch for Direct Drug Delivery Could Eliminate Injections and Oral Medication

A cost-effective microneedle skin patch that can administer the medication directly into the body might soon make injections or pills unnecessary. These patches which could be available for public use... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Image: The patented 3TR technology delivers proven PCR-level sensitivity and specificity (Photo courtesy of 3EO Health)

High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing

When it comes to point-of-care respiratory diagnostic products, there's often a trade-off between performance and affordability. Current molecular diagnostic solutions are high-performing but expensive... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Lights Market Driven by Increasing Number of Procedures
Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastr...
Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and...
Image: Healthmark provides innovative and cost-effective infection control solutions (Photo courtesy of Healthmark Industries)

Getinge Acquires US-Based Medical Equipment Provider Healthmark Industries

Getinge (Gothenburg, Sweden) has acquired 100% shares in Healthmark Industries Company (Fraser, MI, USA), a provider of instrument care and infection control consumables, for about USD 320 million.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE