Novel Tissue Containment System for Manual Morcellation Lowers Risk of Cancer Cell Spread

Hysterectomy ranks as the second most frequent surgery performed on women, with one-quarter of these procedures done through open surgery, involving a large cut in the abdomen. Notably, there is a risk as 1 in 350 women having a hysterectomy for presumed benign conditions actually have an undiagnosed malignancy, which could potentially be spread by the process of uncontained morcellation. Now, a novel containment removal system that facilitates safe tissue removal during laparoscopic surgery provides gynecologists with the option to perform manual morcellation with minimal invasion, thus avoiding the risks associated with open surgery.

Ark Surgical’s (Nazareth, Israel) LapBox containment removal system offers a secure, self-contained space for the efficient and quick removal of large tissues during laparoscopic surgeries supporting manual and power morcellation. The LapBox is suitable for myomectomies (the removal of uterine fibroids), hysterectomies (the removal of the whole uterus), cystectomies, and salpingo-oophorectomies.

The LapBox features a unique double-walled design, which ensures a secure, enclosed environment that minimizes the chance of spreading of any cancerous cells that might be present during morcellation. Moreover, its design incorporates a user-friendly technology that enhances the gynecologist's precision and dexterity, improving the overall laparoscopic surgical process. Ark Surgical has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its patented LapBox tissue containment removal system for manual morcellation.

