We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics

Download Mobile App




Next-Generation Tissue Adhesive Material for Wound Management Could Replace Suture and Stapling

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Nov 2023
Print article
Image: The gelatin patches act as effective tissue adhesives that accelerate wound healing (Photo courtesy of Incheon National University)
Image: The gelatin patches act as effective tissue adhesives that accelerate wound healing (Photo courtesy of Incheon National University)

When it comes to treating open wounds from either accidents or surgical procedures, proper management is crucial for promoting quick healing and avoiding infection. Traditional methods like stitches or staples can sometimes damage surrounding tissues and might lead to the leakage of fluids or gases while also typically requiring anesthesia. One alternative that is gaining attention is tissue adhesive glues, although they often struggle with issues like toxicity and insufficient bonding strength. An innovative wound care solution is the use of tissue adhesive patches, which have adjustable polymeric compositions that enable medical professionals to precisely control adhesion and mechanical strength. Moreover, these patches have the capability to administer medications directly to the wound site, aiding in the healing process. Even though current adhesive patches with catecholamines such as dopamine (DA) are promising, they have limitations, including slow oxidation and poor integration with the polymer structure. To address these issues, researchers have now devised a novel method for creating DA-based tissue adhesive gelatin hydrogels that produce oxygen locally through a reaction mediated by calcium peroxide (CaO2). This innovation not only strengthens the material’s adhesive qualities but also significantly boosts the healing process.

The new approach developed by scientists at Incheon National University (Incheon, Korea) involves the addition of CaO2 into the hydrogel mix. When this compound encounters water, it releases oxygen molecules, which helps the oxidation of DA, encouraging the DA to form polymers and assisting in wound healing. The research included both in vitro (lab-based) and in vivo (living organism-based) studies, where the oxygen-generating tissue adhesives (GOTs) they created were shown to enhance blood clotting, closure, and the formation of new blood vessels. Additionally, these GOTs are not just remarkable in their ability to produce oxygen but also allow for the easy control of gelation and mechanical properties, resulting in a reliable adhesive strength ranging from 15 to 38 kilopascals. This marks the first bioadhesive and tissue adhesive material reported to have oxygen-generating properties. The researchers are optimistic about the practical application of these GOTs, which could offer an economical choice for wound care in clinical settings.

“Oxygen is a critical metabolic substrate or signaling molecule in the body. In particular, hyperoxia, which essentially means high oxygen concentration, has been demonstrated to facilitate wound healing processes and tissue regeneration by promoting cell proliferation, blood vessel formation, and wound remodeling,” said Associate Professor Kyung Min Park of Incheon National University who led the research. “We would like to pursue clinical trials and commercialization of this material through follow-up research and ultimately contribute to improving the quality of human life by developing next-generation tissue adhesive materials that can be applied to humans.”

Related Links:
Incheon National University

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Specimen Collection & Transport
New
Electrosurgery Unit
maXium
Gold Supplier
Enteral Feeding Pump
SENTINELplus

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy to Benefit Broader Patient Group
New Needle-Free Blood Draw Technology Compatible with Integrated Catheters to El...
Innovative Magnetic Gel Heals Diabetic Wounds Three Times Faster
Image: The experimental pacemaker converts heartbeat energy to recharge battery (Photo courtesy of American Heart Association)

Wireless Pacemaker Recharges Battery by Generating Electrical Energy from Heartbeats

Traditional (transvenous) pacemakers have small leads or wires that link to the heart at one end and to a generator (which contains the battery) located just under the skin near the left shoulder at the other end.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Image: The patented 3TR technology delivers proven PCR-level sensitivity and specificity (Photo courtesy of 3EO Health)

High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing

When it comes to point-of-care respiratory diagnostic products, there's often a trade-off between performance and affordability. Current molecular diagnostic solutions are high-performing but expensive... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
Image: With 5G technology becoming more widely available, remote-controlled robotic surgery is likely to become a reality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries

The advent of 5G technology is poised to revolutionize the medical device industry, particularly in the realm of telehealth. Through 5G-enabled sensors, teleconferencing has become more advanced, letting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE