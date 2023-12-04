Next-Generation Robotic-Exoscope Delivers Leap Forward in Optical Performance and Robotics to Modernize ORs

A next-generation robotic exoscope is delivering a leap forward in optical performance and robotics to modernize operating rooms.

Modus X, the fourth generation of Synaptive Medical’s (Toronto, ON, Canada) robotic exoscope, now comes with redesigned 4K 3D optics, 27x magnification, automated image focus, and voice guidance. Modus X stands out with its capability for fluorescence-guided surgery, which aids in the real-time differentiation of oncological tissues during surgical procedures. Ergonomically designed, Modus X ensures a more comfortable surgical experience, minimizing fatigue. Its enhanced optics and precise robotic positioning are tailored for surgeries involving narrow corridors, facilitating more comprehensive resections while minimizing the need for aggressive tissue retraction. Moreover, Modus X's design is adaptable, allowing for field upgrades from Synaptive’s previous model, Modus V. This flexibility ensures that the 80 hospitals globally already equipped with Modus V can easily transition to the latest technology.

Modus X is a key component of Synaptive’s comprehensive suite of interconnected products, designed to bring together various aspects of surgical intervention – from mid-field MRI and surgical planning to navigation and advanced visualization. Designed through interdisciplinary collaboration to support healthcare professionals and systems, the Synaptive Integrated Suite enables precision care through the synergy of high-quality information and cutting-edge automation at all stages of clinical intervention. The Synaptive Integrated Suite uses powerful technology, including voice control, tool tracking, robotics, and proprietary software, to enhance workflows and deliver unprecedented patient outcomes. Designed to work seamlessly together, but built on an open platform, the Synaptive Integrated Suite of products can integrate with third-party systems to enhance existing workflows.

“We anticipate these enhanced visualization capabilities will enable surgeons to perform even more effective and precise interventions to the benefit of their patients,” said Cameron Piron, President and Co-founder of Synaptive Medical. “Through years of interdisciplinary collaboration with our clinical partners, we have arrived at this ultimate platform that pushes the boundaries of surgical visualization.”

