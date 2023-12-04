We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics .

Download Mobile App




Next-Generation Robotic-Exoscope Delivers Leap Forward in Optical Performance and Robotics to Modernize ORs

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Dec 2023
Print article
Image: Modus X features redesigned 4K 3D optics, 27x magnification, automated image focus, voice guidance and more (Photo courtesy of Synaptive Medical)
Image: Modus X features redesigned 4K 3D optics, 27x magnification, automated image focus, voice guidance and more (Photo courtesy of Synaptive Medical)

A next-generation robotic exoscope is delivering a leap forward in optical performance and robotics to modernize operating rooms.

Modus X, the fourth generation of Synaptive Medical’s (Toronto, ON, Canada) robotic exoscope, now comes with redesigned 4K 3D optics, 27x magnification, automated image focus, and voice guidance. Modus X stands out with its capability for fluorescence-guided surgery, which aids in the real-time differentiation of oncological tissues during surgical procedures. Ergonomically designed, Modus X ensures a more comfortable surgical experience, minimizing fatigue. Its enhanced optics and precise robotic positioning are tailored for surgeries involving narrow corridors, facilitating more comprehensive resections while minimizing the need for aggressive tissue retraction. Moreover, Modus X's design is adaptable, allowing for field upgrades from Synaptive’s previous model, Modus V. This flexibility ensures that the 80 hospitals globally already equipped with Modus V can easily transition to the latest technology.

Modus X is a key component of Synaptive’s comprehensive suite of interconnected products, designed to bring together various aspects of surgical intervention – from mid-field MRI and surgical planning to navigation and advanced visualization. Designed through interdisciplinary collaboration to support healthcare professionals and systems, the Synaptive Integrated Suite enables precision care through the synergy of high-quality information and cutting-edge automation at all stages of clinical intervention. The Synaptive Integrated Suite uses powerful technology, including voice control, tool tracking, robotics, and proprietary software, to enhance workflows and deliver unprecedented patient outcomes. Designed to work seamlessly together, but built on an open platform, the Synaptive Integrated Suite of products can integrate with third-party systems to enhance existing workflows.

“We anticipate these enhanced visualization capabilities will enable surgeons to perform even more effective and precise interventions to the benefit of their patients,” said Cameron Piron, President and Co-founder of Synaptive Medical. “Through years of interdisciplinary collaboration with our clinical partners, we have arrived at this ultimate platform that pushes the boundaries of surgical visualization.”

Related Links:
Synaptive Medical

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Specimen Collection & Transport
New
OR Table Accessory
Angular Accessory Rail
New
Gold Supplier
Electrode Solution and Skin Prep
Signaspray

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Innovative Gel Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Challenging Gastrointestinal Leaks...
Programmable Bacteria Could Cure Cancer with Single $1 Dose
Machine Learning Model Accurately Predicts Cardiac Arrest in ICU Patients Using ECG...
Image: The clinical smart watch has been found to successfully identify atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

First Clinical-Grade Diagnostic Wrist-Worn Device Designed for Long Term Monitoring of Atrial Fibrillation

Wearable technology has the potential to significantly aid in the detection and management of atrial fibrillation (AF), a common heart rhythm disorder. However, current consumer wrist-worn devices using... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
Image: With 5G technology becoming more widely available, remote-controlled robotic surgery is likely to become a reality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries

The advent of 5G technology is poised to revolutionize the medical device industry, particularly in the realm of telehealth. Through 5G-enabled sensors, teleconferencing has become more advanced, letting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH

 

2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE