Innovative Biopsy Marker Provides Clinicians with Long-Term Ultrasound Visibility

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Dec 2023
Image: The HydroMARK Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker is an Innovation for tissue marker displacement (Photo courtesy of Mammotome)
Image: The HydroMARK Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker is an Innovation for tissue marker displacement (Photo courtesy of Mammotome)

Ultrasound is the preferred choice for core biopsy as it provides a real-time view of both the lesion and needle, enabling clinicians to make prompt decisions for their patient’s benefit and improve procedural efficiency. Clinicians performing ultrasound-guided breast biopsies require easy-to-use devices that acquire high-quality tissue which leads to confident results. Now, an innovative device has been designed to enhance ultrasound visibility, improve ease of locating, and mitigate displacement during breast biopsies.

Mammotome (Cincinnati, OH, USA) has launched the new HydroMARK Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker which marks an innovation for tissue marker displacement. Similar to its original HydroMARK marker portfolio, the HydroMARK Plus also features Mammotom’se exclusive hydrogel technology. The hydrogel-based carrier hydrates more than 200% original size and becomes strikingly anechoic within 24 hours, and lasts up to 12 months, enabling long-term ultrasound visibility, even in patients undergoing Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy (NACT). This feature when combined with the HydroMARK Plus shape, a portion of which is outside of the carrier, is designed to improve visibility and ease of locating under ultrasound compared to the original HydroMARK markers.

The one-of-a-kind marker shape, known as “dragonfly,” offers ‘wings’ – an extension designed to anchor to the tissue to mitigate displacement from the biopsy site during surgical excision, supporting surgeons in achieving their procedural goals. The solution addresses the need for a nickel-free, long-term, ultrasound visible clip that will not displace for the surgeons. The HydroMARK Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker will be available to clinicians in the United States by the end of 2023 with plans to expand to Canada and other select countries across the globe.

“With patients at the center of everything we do, we are proud to bring an innovative product to clinicians that advances breast care,” said Sarah Moore, President of Mammotome. “We expect the HydroMARKTM Plus marker to significantly improve visibility at placement and add surgical efficiency, which will benefit radiologists, surgeons and the patients they serve.”

