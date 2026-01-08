We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

NIR Light Enables Powering and Communicating with Implantable Medical Devices

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Jan 2026

Implantable medical devices rely on wireless communication and long-lasting power sources to function safely inside the body, yet existing radio-based methods raise concerns around security, interference, and battery replacement surgeries. More...

Power-hungry communication systems can shorten device lifespan, forcing patients to undergo repeated invasive procedures. New research now shows that near-infrared light can simultaneously transmit data and power to implantable devices, offering a safer and more durable alternative.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Oulu (Oulu, Finland), explored the use of near-infrared light beyond traditional light therapy to enable both wireless communication and wireless charging of electronic implantable medical devices. This dual-function approach aims to improve device longevity while providing secure, private, and radio-interference-free connectivity.

The researchers developed a proof-of-concept testbed using a single 810 nm near-infrared LED to transmit both data and power through a 10 mm-thick optical phantom designed to mimic human soft tissue. A miniature commercial photovoltaic cell was used to harvest the transmitted light energy. The experimental setup allowed key parameters to be adjusted easily, supporting early-stage evaluation of performance under controlled conditions.

The system successfully demonstrated simultaneous data transmission and energy harvesting through tissue-like material. Achieved data rates were in the tens of kilobits per second, with reliable power transfer to the photovoltaic cell despite light scattering and absorption. Near-infrared communication offers inherent security advantages due to its localized transmission range, reducing the risk of remote hacking compared with radio-frequency systems.

The approach, presented in Optics Continuum, could significantly reduce the need for battery replacement surgeries in devices such as pacemakers, defibrillators, and neurostimulators. Future work will explore performance improvements using pulsed transmission, broadband light sources, optimized photovoltaic cells, and multiple-input multiple-output schemes, as well as strategies to address transmitter–receiver misalignment.

“Our proposed approach not only provides safe, secure, and private data transmission to implantable medical devices but also addresses the critical challenge of powering them wirelessly,” said Syifaul Fuada, lead author of the study. “This could help reduce healthcare costs and improve patient comfort by minimizing the need for repeated surgical interventions.”

Related Links:
University of Oulu


