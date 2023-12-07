We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Miniature Laser System Could Accurately Distinguish Tumors from Healthy Tissue

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Dec 2023
Print article
Image: Smart lasers could eventually replace scalpels and saws in surgery (Photo courtesy of University of Basel)
Image: Smart lasers could eventually replace scalpels and saws in surgery (Photo courtesy of University of Basel)

The integration of lasers into ophthalmology since the early 1990s marked a significant technological advancement, and since then, laser technology has expanded its reach into other medical fields. The use of lasers in surgery offers numerous benefits over traditional tools like scalpels and saws. However, their adoption has been limited to specific applications, partly due to concerns about potential injury to adjacent tissues and the challenge of controlling the cutting depth that could accidentally damage the deeper layers of tissue. Despite these challenges, laser technology continues to evolve, becoming more sophisticated and precise. Now, new research could significantly enhance the safe and effective use of lasers in surgical procedures.

A research team from the University of Basel (Basel, Switzerland) has made a notable breakthrough by creating a laser system that combines three critical functionalities: bone cutting, cutting depth control, and tissue differentiation. This multifunctional system employs three lasers, all focused on a single point. The first laser functions as a tissue sensor, scanning the area around the bone-cutting site. It emits regular pulses, vaporizing tiny tissue samples, whose composition is then analyzed by a spectrometer. Each tissue type emits a distinct spectrum, allowing the creation of a detailed map distinguishing bone from soft tissue. Only after this mapping process does the second laser, designed for bone cutting, activate, targeting areas identified as bone on the generated map. Concurrently, the third laser, an optical system, monitors the depth of the cut, ensuring it doesn’t exceed the intended level.

Throughout the procedure, the tissue sensor continuously verifies that the correct tissue is being cut. This self-regulating system operates autonomously, without human intervention. The team has conducted tests on pig femur bones and tissues, demonstrating the system’s precision down to minute fractions of a millimeter. The speed of this laser system is also comparable to conventional surgical methods. Current efforts are focused on reducing the system's size. The researchers have successfully condensed the optical and cutting lasers into a matchbox-sized unit. The next step is to incorporate the tissue sensor and further miniaturize the entire setup, ultimately fitting it into an endoscope for minimally invasive surgeries. This advanced system has potential applications across various surgical fields. It could, for instance, enable surgeons to more accurately differentiate and excise tumors from healthy tissue, minimizing the removal of uninvolved surrounding tissue. Additionally, the controlled laser cutting allows for innovative cut shapes, which could enhance the integration of bone implants with existing bone structures.

“Making more use of lasers in surgery is a worthy ambition for a number of reasons,” said Dr. Arsham Hamidi, lead author of the study. Contact-free cutting somewhat reduces the risk of infections, he points out. “Smaller and more precise incisions also mean that the tissue heals more rapidly, and that scarring is reduced.”

Related Links:
University of Basel 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Specimen Collection & Transport
New
Cardiograph Device
PageWriter TC35
Gold Supplier
Enteral Feeding Pump
SENTINELplus

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Endovascular Catheter Opens Blocked Arteries Deep Within Lungs
First Clinical-Grade Diagnostic Wrist-Worn Device Designed for Long Term Monitoring...
Innovative Gel Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Challenging Gastrointestinal Leaks...
Image: The Bioptx Biosensing Band incorporates short-wave infrared biosensing technology (Photo courtesy of Rockley Photonics)

Wearable Laser-Based Technology Ushers in Next Generation of Health Monitoring

The integration of miniature short-wave infrared (SWIR) laser-based spectroscopy biosensing alongside conventional LED-based photoplethysmography (PPG) biosensing has enabled a new category of non-invasive... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
Image: With 5G technology becoming more widely available, remote-controlled robotic surgery is likely to become a reality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries

The advent of 5G technology is poised to revolutionize the medical device industry, particularly in the realm of telehealth. Through 5G-enabled sensors, teleconferencing has become more advanced, letting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE