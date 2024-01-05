Pioneering Minimally Invasive Technique Promises Safer Heart Valve Procedure

Severe mitral stenosis, which is the narrowing of the valve between the two left heart chambers, is a chronic degenerative process caused due to a build-up of calcium deposits in the mitral valve that is common in elderly patients. Now, findings from a published case series research letter show that severe mitral stenosis can be safely and successfully treated using intravascular lithotripsy (IVL)-enabled percutaneous balloon mitral valvuloplasty. Nevertheless, further extensive studies focusing on high-risk groups are required to validate these preliminary results.

IVL is an innovative technique employed for preparing lesions with severe calcification in coronary and peripheral vessels. This method involves fluid vaporization to create a bubble that expands, emitting sonic pressure waves to break down arterial calcification. For patients with severe mitral stenosis who are ineligible for surgical or other transcatheter interventions, IVL valvuloplasty emerges as a viable alternative. The research letter published by researchers at Henry Ford Health (Detroit, MI, USA) sheds light on the application of IVL in addressing severely calcified mitral valve stenosis. Since their first IVL-enabled mitral valvuloplasty was performed in 2019, the Henry Ford team has now shared their inaugural case series report, detailing the procedure's safety and effectiveness based on 24 cases. The promising safety and efficacy outcomes from this series have boosted the team's confidence in extending this treatment to a broader patient demographic.

“Patients with severely calcified mitral stenosis are often not candidates for conventional open-heart surgery,” said Gennaro Giustino, M.D., a Structural Heart Disease Fellow at Henry Ford Hospital. “This minimally invasive technique pioneered at Henry Ford is a promising and safe treatment option for these patients to improve their cardiac symptoms and quality of life."

