Novel Flexible Robotic System to Offer Best-In-Class Endoscopic Visualization

A revolutionary flexible endoluminal robotic system will combine market-leading sensor technology into its visualization component, ultimately improving patient outcomes and redefining a new standard of care in minimally invasive surgery.

EndoQuest Robotics (Houston, TX, USA), a medical device company pioneering the development of innovative endoluminal robotic technologies, and OMNIVISION (Santa Clara, CA, USA), a developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, and touch display technology, have entered into a partnership to integrate OMNIVISION's OCHFA CameraCubeChip into EndoQuest's Flexible Robotic System.

To address the unmet needs in gastrointestinal (GI) and other endoluminal surgeries, EndoQuest is developing a novel robotic system that offers precision, flexibility, and improved patient outcomes. The system uses proprietary technology to navigate and perform procedures within the body's natural orifices, including transoral and transanal, thus enabling the least invasive interventions and improving the capabilities of healthcare professionals. As compared to conventional open, laparoscopic, or robotic surgery, which requires incisions through healthy tissue to access the site of surgical intervention, EndoQuest’s revolutionary approach minimizes external incisions and related complications. Incorporating OMNIVISION's market-leading sensor technology into the visualization component of EndoQuest’s first-of-its-kind platform will take patient care and surgical visualization to the next level.

"We are excited to be able to incorporate OMNIVISION's market-leading sensor technology into the visualization component of our first of its kind platform," said Kurt Azarbarzin, CEO of EndoQuest Robotics. "We recognize that advanced imaging is essential to enhancing physician capabilities, especially inside the lumen of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. OMNIVISION's newest technology is ideal for our Flexible Robotic System."

"We are pleased to integrate our OCHFA CameraCubeChip into the EndoQuest Robotics platform," said Tehzeeb Gunja, OMNIVISION's Director of Medical Marketing. "The OCHFA CameraCubeChip is a high-performance visualization solution built with OMNIVISION's PureCel Plus-S pixel technology, with a small 1.008-micron (µm) pixel size, in a 1/8-inch optical format; it features 720x720 resolution at 30 frames per second. The PureCel Plus-S technology enables high full-well capacity, zero blooming and lower power consumption for crisp, clear life-like images. The OCHFA CameraCubeChip comes in a compact 1.075 x 1.075-millimeter (mm) size, with a 5mm to 50mm focus range and 120-degree diagonal field-of-view that is ideal for GI and other endoluminal procedures. It is a medical-grade, trusted component that undergoes comprehensive certification, qualification and testing, taking patient care and surgical visualization to the next level."

