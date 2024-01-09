We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Robotic Surgery Offers Better Outcomes than Laparoscopic Procedures for Colon Cancer Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Jan 2024
Print article
Image: Robotic surgery is associated with improved outcomes for most colon cancer patients (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: Robotic surgery is associated with improved outcomes for most colon cancer patients (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Colorectal cancer is one of the most common types of cancer with many patients undergoing colectomies – the surgical removal of part of the large intestine. The utilization of robotic surgery for these procedures is increasingly favored, offering surgeons enhanced 3D visualization, a steady camera, better dexterity, and instrument control, along with reduced fatigue and hand tremors. Yet, concrete real-world evidence demonstrating its superiority over laparoscopic methods has been scarce. Now, a new study has demonstrated that robotic surgery delivers better outcomes for many patients undergoing colectomies for colon cancer compared to laparoscopic procedures.

Researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas, TX, USA) discovered that patients who underwent robotic surgery typically experienced shorter hospital stays and lower complication rates in a vast majority of colectomy cases. Additionally, these patients had a greater number of lymph nodes removed, leading to a more precise determination of cancer staging, along with fewer transitions to open surgery due to anatomical challenges and reduced instances of postoperative ileus – a condition where the intestine fails to contract properly, risking a life-threatening blockage. While both laparoscopic and robotic surgeries are minimally invasive, using small incisions and a camera, they differ significantly. In laparoscopy, surgeons manually control the tools and use a thin, telescopic 2D camera called a laparoscope. In contrast, robotic surgery involves a control console to direct robotic arms equipped with surgical tools, offering a superior 3D view, enhanced precision, and range of motion, and negating any hand tremors.

For this comparative study, UTSW researchers examined data from the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program database spanning 2015-2020, including 53,209 colectomy cases from the U.S. The study defined a textbook outcome as the absence of 30-day complications, readmission, mortality, and a postoperative stay of fewer than five days. Results revealed that 71% of robotic procedures for right colectomies achieved textbook outcomes compared to 64% for laparoscopic ones. Similar trends were observed for left colectomies, at 75% versus 68%. However, for low anterior resections involving the rectum, laparoscopy performed slightly better, with robotic surgery associated with higher rates of postoperative ileus, hospital readmission, and major morbidity, though with comparable rates of textbook outcomes (68% versus 67%). The researchers speculate that these minor advantages of laparoscopy might be due to the increased complexity of rectal resections and surgeons’ more extensive experience with the laparoscopic approach.

“The growth in robotic surgery and the alarming increase in colorectal cancer in younger adults are two of the most significant trends we have seen in recent years, both of which highlight the importance of optimizing surgical treatment strategies,” said study leader Patricio M. Polanco, M.D. “These findings are critical because they give us a deeper understanding of the benefits and drawbacks of robotic surgery and can help patients and their surgical teams make informed decisions regarding their treatment.”

Related Links:
UT Southwestern Medical Center

Visit expo >
Platinum Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
First Wearable Platform Allows Physicians to Offer Patients Full Routine Cardiop...
Innovative Catheter Design Prevents Bacterial Infections
AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Effectively Predicts Right-Side Heart Issues
Image: The two-channel sensor measures biomarker concentration in sweat (Photo courtesy of Penn State)

Wearable Sensor Accurately Measures Biomarker Concentrations in Sweat Samples

Skin-applied sensors are emerging as a non-intrusive, affordable method for detecting vital biomarkers in sweat, aiding clinicians in making prompt and precise diagnoses. However, until now, these sensors... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Image: SERF SAS is recognized for its innovations in hip implants, including the original Dual Mobility Cup (Photo courtesy of SERF SAS)

Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS

Stryker (San Jose, CA, USA), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, has executed a binding offer to acquire SERF SAS (Décines-Charpieu, France), a joint replacement company.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE