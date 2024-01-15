We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




IVUS Improves Patient Outcomes in Lower Extremity Revascularization Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Jan 2024
Print article
Image: IVUS has been show to offer benefits in lower extremity revascularization procedures (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: IVUS has been show to offer benefits in lower extremity revascularization procedures (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Lower extremity revascularization is an important medical procedure aimed at restoring blood flow to the legs and feet of patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and deep venous pathology. These conditions affect millions globally and can lead to severe complications such as intense pain, non-healing wounds, and even the potential loss of limbs if left unaddressed. While angiography remains the primary imaging method in revascularization, it is not without limitations. Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) emerges as a minimally invasive technique that provides real-time internal views of blood vessels, offering comprehensive insights into the vessel wall, plaque composition, and blood flow characteristics. This information is critical for more accurate diagnoses and designing effective treatment plans.

An expert consensus roundtable convened by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI, Washington, DC, USA) focused on the pressing challenges in diagnosing and treating lower extremity revascularization. The discussion brought together seasoned professionals from interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, and vascular surgery to assess the current difficulties, knowledge gaps, and the promising role of IVUS in surmounting these challenges. During the roundtable, the participants highlighted the potential of IVUS in guiding revascularization procedures, like angioplasty and stenting, pointing to its capability to enhance patient outcomes significantly. However, the experts recognized the need for additional research and evidence to advocate for IVUS’s integration into everyday clinical settings. The roundtable wrapped up with a commitment towards continued interdisciplinary cooperation and knowledge exchange among physicians. There was a consensus on the need for established treatment standards, formal training programs, and globally recognized quality metrics to improve patient care in this field.

"Improvements in outcomes following peripheral vascular intervention have lagged compared to other endovascular treatments, such as percutaneous coronary intervention. Both clinical experience and evidence support the greater use of peripheral IVUS to reduce adverse events and extend the patency of our lower extremity revascularization procedures. By gathering experts from different specialties, we aimed to foster collaboration and exchange ideas to improve patient care for peripheral IVUS," said Eric A. Secemsky, MD, MSc, FSCAI, lead author of the proceedings document that was released in various journals. "The roundtable provided a unique opportunity to identify knowledge gaps and discuss how IVUS can enhance our understanding and treatment of peripheral arterial and deep venous pathology."

"The insights gained from this roundtable will help shape future research, training, and clinical guidelines in the field of lower extremity revascularization," Secemsky added. "By leveraging the power of IVUS, we can improve our ability to diagnose and treat patients, ultimately leading to better outcomes and quality of life."

Related Links:
SCAI

Visit expo >
Platinum Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
Gold Member
NEW PRODUCT : SILICONE WASHING MACHINE TRAY COVER WITH VICOLAB SILICONE NET VICOLAB®
REGISTRED 682.9

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI-Enabled Digital Stethoscope Detects Pregnancy-Related Heart Disease
Wearable Sensor Accurately Measures Biomarker Concentrations in Sweat Samples
First Wearable Platform Allows Physicians to Offer Patients Full Routine Cardiop...
Image: The innovative hydrogel technology was deployed through minimally invasive catheter delivery in a pig model (Photo courtesy of Nature)

Injectable Hydrogel Electrodes Offers Ground-Breaking Treatment Regimen for Arrhythmia

Ventricular arrhythmia, a serious heart condition occurring in the lower chambers or ventricles, is a primary cause of sudden cardiac death. This condition involves a self-sustained heart rhythm abnormality... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Groundbreaking 2-In-1 Procedure Combines C-Section and Ovarian Cancer Surgery
Novel Heart Transplant Procedure Demonstrates Valve Growth and Functionality
Beating Biorobotic Heart Allows Surgeons to Collect Real-Time Data during Surgery...
Image: The thin, flexible implant captures high-resolution information about neural activity deep inside the brain (Photo courtesy of UC San Diego)

Transparent Neural Implant Monitors Multiple Brain Areas at Once

Current neural implant technologies suffer from various limitations. For instance, existing surface arrays are minimally invasive, although they are unable to capture information beyond the brain’s outer layers.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
Image: KARL STORZ and Innersight Labs have combined forces to push AI solutions for healthcare (Photo courtesy of Business Wire)

Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs

KARL STORZ (Tuttlingen, Germany), a family-owned MedTech company, has acquired Innersight Labs Ltd. (ISL, London, UK), an innovative software manufacturer for an undisclosed amount. Apart from state-of-the-art... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE