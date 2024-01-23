We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Cutting-Edge Technology Provides Enhanced Visualization and Real-Time, On-Demand Surgical Insights in OR

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jan 2024
Image: The ActivSight device is 510(k)-cleared and CE-marked (Photo courtesy of Activ Surgical)
Image: The ActivSight device is 510(k)-cleared and CE-marked (Photo courtesy of Activ Surgical)

During surgeries, identification of critical structures and assessment of tissue perfusion are vital for providing patients with the best possible chance of healing well without facing life-threatening or expensive complications. Now, an intraoperative imaging module provides enhanced visualization and real-time, on-demand surgical insights in the operating room while seamlessly attaching to today’s laparoscopic and robotic systems as well as integrating with standard monitors.

Activ Surgical’s (Boston, MA, USA) ActivSight Intelligent Light is an easy-to-adapt module that is transforming the operating room by seamlessly upgrading existing operating room equipment while serving as the “eyes” of their cutting-edge platform. The hardware-agnostic imaging module is designed to provide surgeons with real-time intraoperative visual data and imaging not presently available to surgeons through existing technologies. With ActivSight, surgeons can access critical intraoperative visual data as augmented reality overlays, helping to increase surgical outcomes and patient safety. More informed real-time decisions during surgery using intelligent visualization technology means potentially fewer complications and tissue injuries promising better clinical outcomes.

A recent clinical study demonstrated that ActivSight’s Laser Speckle Contrast Imaging (LSCI) provides real-time, repeatable, and on-demand perfusion assessment without dyes to help prevent esophageal anastomotic leaks. Attributed to inadequate tissue perfusion or excess tension, esophageal anastomotic leaks are among the most feared in gastrointestinal surgery. Real-time intraoperative perfusion assessment can identify perfusion deficits to help prevent leaks. The study saw the completion of the first international procedure using the 510(k)-cleared and CE-marked ActivSight device’s LSCI.

“As we continue to achieve significant milestones such as this, our vision is to transform the collective surgical experience by leveraging emerging technologies and data into insights that make cutting-edge surgery accessible for all,” said Manisha Shah-Bugaj, Chief Executive Officer at Activ Surgical.

