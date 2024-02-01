We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Replacement Valve That Grow Inside the Body to Revolutionize Heart Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Feb 2024
Print article
Image: Inside the Agilent Measurement Suite at Imperial’s Molecular Sciences Research Hub (Photo courtesy of Imperial College London)
Image: Inside the Agilent Measurement Suite at Imperial’s Molecular Sciences Research Hub (Photo courtesy of Imperial College London)

Heart valve replacement surgery, a life-saving procedure, has been available for over six decades. However, it comes with significant medical limitations, whether the valves used are mechanical or biological. Patients with mechanical heart valves need lifelong medication to prevent blood clotting. Biological valves, in contrast, have a lifespan of only 10 to 15 years. The situation is even more complex for children with congenital heart defects, as their growing bodies necessitate multiple valve replacements before they reach adulthood. Now, recent research suggests that the natural repair mechanisms in humans can be leveraged to build a living heart valve that grows inside the body along with the patient.

The new approach developed by researchers at Imperial College London (London, UK) involves a procedure that begins with a nanofibrous polymeric valve created from a biodegradable polymer scaffold, unlike the durable plastic that is typically used. Once implanted, this scaffold recruits cells and guides their development, turning the body into a bioreactor for new tissue growth. Over time, the scaffold is naturally replaced by the body's own tissues. At the heart of this innovation is the scaffold material, designed to attract, house, and direct the patient's cells, thereby encouraging tissue growth while preserving valve functionality.

The research team conducted laboratory validation studies and reported the initial results from animal tests. The valves, transplanted into sheep, were observed for up to six months. They functioned effectively throughout this period and demonstrated promising cellular regeneration. Notably, the study highlighted the scaffold's ability to attract blood cells that transform into functional tissues through a process known as endothelial-to-mesenchymal transformation (EndMT). Additionally, nerve and fatty tissue growth within the scaffold was observed, mirroring what one would expect in a normal valve. Concurrently, the polymer scaffold underwent degradation, paving the way for new tissue growth. This degradation was monitored using gel permeability chromatography (GPC) at the Agilent Measurement Suite (AMS) in Imperial’s Molecular Sciences Research Hub in White City, which is equipped with sophisticated analytical tools.

Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind the polymer's degradation and its correlation with tissue regeneration. The next phase involves extending animal studies to monitor tissue regeneration over longer periods. This data will be vital for obtaining regulatory approval for the first human clinical trials, expected within the next five years. Additionally, refining the manufacturing processes of the valves is necessary. As the project progresses, the team plans to seek commercial partners for later-stage clinical trials. Although currently focused on heart valve replacement, this technology has potential applications in other areas, such as treating vascular conditions, repairing blood vessels damaged by dialysis, and creating cardiac patches for heart repair.

“The aim of the concept we’ve developed is to produce a living valve in the body, which would be able to grow with the patient,” said Dr. Yuan-Tsan Tseng, a biomaterials scientist. “Once you have the scaffold, it becomes a platform technology that you can use to engineer other tissues.”

Related Links:
Imperial College London

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
3-In-1imaging Platform
Excelsius3D

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
World's First Safe Electric Drug Infusion Pump to Prevent Medical Accidents
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Protects Patients at High Risk of Sudden Cardiac...
Sweat-Analyzing Tattoo Monitors Biomarkers Linked To Diseases
Image: The FARAPULSE PFA System has received FDA approval (Photo courtesy of Boston Scientific)

Pulsed Field Ablation System Offers Unique Alternative to Standard-Of-Care Thermal Ablation Treatment

Millions of individuals are living with drug-resistant, recurrent, symptomatic, and intermittent atrial fibrillation (AF), for which thermal ablation is currently the standard treatment.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
Image: The acquisition of Taewoong will enable Olympus to strengthen its GI EndoTherapy product portfolio (Photo courtesy of Olympus)

Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) has closed the acquisition of Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd. (Seoul, Korea), a manufacturer of medical devices such as gastrointestinal (GI) metallic stents.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica 2022
MEDICA 2021
Medica COV 2019
Medica

 

ECR 2018
Medica 2017
Medica 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE