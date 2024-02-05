Miniaturized Robotic Instruments Enable

Globally, over 3.5 million new cases of gastrointestinal (GI) cancer and 690,000 cases of bladder cancer are diagnosed each year. The growing emphasis on cancer screening and early detection has led to an increased demand for endoluminal surgeries around the world. In response, a robotic system has been developed featuring fully flexible instruments and advanced mechanical architecture, which integrates effortlessly into existing clinical workflows and significantly reduces the learning curve typically associated with endoscopic surgery. This system enables more efficient removal of tumor tissue, particularly in early-stage GI and urinary tract cancers, through its flexible operation and fully adaptable robotic arm.

Agilis Robotics (Hong Kong;) has achieved a significant technological breakthrough by developing highly miniaturized, flexible robotic instruments that provide unparalleled dexterity, even in complex anatomical areas. These innovations allow surgeons to perform precise and easy tissue resection procedures directly within natural orifices. The system comprises a main cart, a compact control console, and disposable robotic arms that ensure both optimal performance and sterility. Notably, the system is designed to integrate seamlessly with standard endoscopes, such as colonoscopes and cystoscopes, already in use by hospitals and clinics. This compatibility leverages existing endoscopic skills, flattens the learning curve, and enhances cost efficiency. The robotic instruments open up new possibilities in endoluminal surgery, covering the upper and lower GI tract, urinary tract, throat, and gynecological areas.

Remarkably, the cost of this system is projected to be less than 20% of conventional robotic systems currently available, offering medical institutions lower initial costs and higher potential profits. This also enables patients to access effective early-stage treatments with shorter procedure times and lower recurrence rates. Agilis is gearing up for further development and clinical trials of the system. The company has already conducted six successful live animal studies with clinical partners, demonstrating the system's precision, safety, and effectiveness. First-in-human trials are planned for the first half of 2024. Agilis is also actively working on regulatory submissions to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), a crucial step towards commercializing its innovative system