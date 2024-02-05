We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Next Gen MR-Guided Focused Ultrasound Enables Incisionless Neurosurgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Feb 2024
Print article
Image: The Exablate Prime next-gen MR-guided focused ultrasound features enhanced user interface and enhancements (Photo courtesy of Insightec)
Image: The Exablate Prime next-gen MR-guided focused ultrasound features enhanced user interface and enhancements (Photo courtesy of Insightec)

Essential tremor is a neurological disorder that causes uncontrollable shaking in the hands, head, or other body parts, significantly affecting quality of life and everyday activities. Treatment options for essential tremors currently include medications, which are often found ineffective. Deep brain stimulation (DBS), an invasive brain surgery, is another treatment option. Although effective, many seek alternatives to open brain surgery for treating tremors. However, focused ultrasound has emerged as a revolutionary, non-invasive treatment that offers targeted relief from essential tremors with minimal risks and recovery time. This treatment uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to accurately focus on and ablate a specific brain area responsible for tremors. This procedure, which does not require incisions, provides multiple benefits, such as improved motor control, reduced tremor severity, and an enhanced quality of life.

Now, Insightec (Haifa, Israel), which pioneered focused ultrasound, has introduced Exablate Prime, the next generation of its Exablate Neuro platform for MR-guided focused ultrasound. Exablate Prime, like its predecessor, facilitates non-invasive neurosurgery as an outpatient procedure, offering relief to individuals suffering from movement disorders, including essential tremors. Exablate Prime has been completely redesigned, emphasizing the user experience by integrating advanced software and hardware. The system features intelligently designed algorithms, improved data handling, and a wizard-driven workflow, revolutionizing the planning and execution of focused ultrasound procedures. This makes the process more efficient, better informed, and remarkably user-friendly. Additionally, the system includes an optional upgraded 3T head coil for enhanced imaging.

"Our unwavering commitment to enhancing patient care through innovative technology led us to develop Exablate Prime," said Maurice R. Ferre, M.D., CEO and chairman of the board of Insightec. "Although Exablate Neuro has revolutionized the field of neurosurgery, Exablate Prime takes it to entirely new levels, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We couldn't be more proud of the end result – Exablate Prime is the future of incisionless neurosurgery."

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
3-In-1imaging Platform
Excelsius3D

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Pulsed Field Ablation System Offers Unique Alternative to Standard-Of-Care Thermal...
World's First Safe Electric Drug Infusion Pump to Prevent Medical Accidents
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Protects Patients at High Risk of Sudden Cardiac...
Image: The flexible electrode can be injected into the body to stimulate damaged nerves and relieve chronic pain (Photo courtesy of Neuronoff)

Minimally Invasive Injectable Electrode Could Revolutionize Neuromodulation Pain Treatment

The primary approach to pain management often includes corticosteroid drug injections, delivered using needles ranging from 18-23 gauge. These injections provide pain relief lasting from a few weeks to... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Wireless Surgical Camera Positively Impacts Efficiency and Patient Safety
Replacement Valve That Grow Inside the Body to Revolutionize Heart Treatment
Revolutionary Imaging Technique Could Improve Pancreatic Cancer Surgery
Image: Miniaturized robotic instruments for endoluminal surgery (Photo courtesy of Agilis Robotics)

Miniaturized Robotic Instruments Enable

Globally, over 3.5 million new cases of gastrointestinal (GI) cancer and 690,000 cases of bladder cancer are diagnosed each year. The growing emphasis on cancer screening and early detection has led to... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
Image: The acquisition of Taewoong will enable Olympus to strengthen its GI EndoTherapy product portfolio (Photo courtesy of Olympus)

Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) has closed the acquisition of Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd. (Seoul, Korea), a manufacturer of medical devices such as gastrointestinal (GI) metallic stents.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica 2022
MEDICA 2021
Medica COV 2019
Medica

 

ECR 2018
Medica 2017
Medica 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE