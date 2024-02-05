Next Gen MR-Guided Focused Ultrasound Enables Incisionless Neurosurgery

Essential tremor is a neurological disorder that causes uncontrollable shaking in the hands, head, or other body parts, significantly affecting quality of life and everyday activities. Treatment options for essential tremors currently include medications, which are often found ineffective. Deep brain stimulation (DBS), an invasive brain surgery, is another treatment option. Although effective, many seek alternatives to open brain surgery for treating tremors. However, focused ultrasound has emerged as a revolutionary, non-invasive treatment that offers targeted relief from essential tremors with minimal risks and recovery time. This treatment uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to accurately focus on and ablate a specific brain area responsible for tremors. This procedure, which does not require incisions, provides multiple benefits, such as improved motor control, reduced tremor severity, and an enhanced quality of life.

Now, Insightec (Haifa, Israel), which pioneered focused ultrasound, has introduced Exablate Prime, the next generation of its Exablate Neuro platform for MR-guided focused ultrasound. Exablate Prime, like its predecessor, facilitates non-invasive neurosurgery as an outpatient procedure, offering relief to individuals suffering from movement disorders, including essential tremors. Exablate Prime has been completely redesigned, emphasizing the user experience by integrating advanced software and hardware. The system features intelligently designed algorithms, improved data handling, and a wizard-driven workflow, revolutionizing the planning and execution of focused ultrasound procedures. This makes the process more efficient, better informed, and remarkably user-friendly. Additionally, the system includes an optional upgraded 3T head coil for enhanced imaging.

"Our unwavering commitment to enhancing patient care through innovative technology led us to develop Exablate Prime," said Maurice R. Ferre, M.D., CEO and chairman of the board of Insightec. "Although Exablate Neuro has revolutionized the field of neurosurgery, Exablate Prime takes it to entirely new levels, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We couldn't be more proud of the end result – Exablate Prime is the future of incisionless neurosurgery."